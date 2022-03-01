SIRENS: Child Locked In Car At Publix, Gas Line Cut In Seven Bridges, Unresponsive In Boca West

You Heard Sirens On Monday. We Know Where They Went.

BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Sirens is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A child locked in a car in a Boca-area Publix parking lot, a severed gas line in Seven Bridges, and an unresponsive person in Boca West all led to 911 calls on Monday.

The following is a selection of emergency fire and medical calls dispatched by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue on February 28th, 2022. When available, additional information is provided, but we do not routinely follow up on medical calls unless there is police involvement.

SELECTION OF EMERGENCY MEDICAL AND FIRE CALLS:

1:16 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Whisper Walk Section C.

1:59 AM — TROUBLE BREATHING — Twin Falls Drive in Valencia Pointe.

4:04 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — 401 South Ocean Blvd. at Seagate Beach Club.

4:20 AM — TROUBLE BREATHING — Back Nine Drive in Boca Greens.

5:50 AM — CAR ACCIDENT — 65th Way in Sandalfoot Cove.

5:50 AM — CAR ACCIDENT — SB Turnpike South Of Boynton Beach Blvd.

5:53 AM — CAR ACCIDENT — NB Turnpike North Of Glads Road.

6:16 AM — SICK PERSON — PBIA.

6:37 AM — CAR ACCIDENT/ROLLOVER EXTRICATION — 5285 S. Congress Avenue, Atlantis.

7:44 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Flanders A at Kings Point, Delray Beach.

9:57 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Northway Circle in St. Andrews Country Club.

10:12 AM — FAINTING — Sweetwater IV at Boca Chase.

10:28 AM — CAR ACCIDENT — Boynton Beach Blvd. and South Jog Road.

10:43 AM — FIRE ALARM — American Heritage School, Delray Beach.

11:39 AM — SICK PERSON — Congress Avenue at Tri-Rail Station.

12:52 PM — UNRESPONSIVE PERSON — Waters Reach Lane at Boca West.

1:09 PM — SICK PERSON — Champion Blvd. at Polo Club of Boca Raton.

2:00 PM — UNRESPONSIVE PERSON — Lake Worth Middle School.

2:09 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Ascot at Polo Club, Boca Raton.

2:22 PM — GAS LEAK — Tropez Lane in Seven Bridges.

2:28 PM — TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN — Hammock Street and Judge Winikoff Road.

2:38 PM — CHILD LOCKED IN VEHICLE — Publix at Glades Road and SR 7.

3:33 PM — CAR IN CANAL — Boynton Beach Blvd. and South State Road 7.

3:44 PM — SHOOTING — Abalone Point Blvd. in Valencia Shores.

3:49 PM — FAINTING — 2300 BLK North Federal Highway.

3:59 PM — ALLERGIC REACTION — Beracasa Way, Boca Raton.

4:20 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Walgreens at Atlantic and Jog Road.

5:01 PM — SEIZURES — 8600 BLK Glades Road.

6:37 PM — ABDOMINAL PAIN — New River Falls Road in Lotus.

6:56 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Polo Club of Boca Raton.

9:37 PM — SICK PERSON — Dunes of Boca Apartments, Building 2.

11:00 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — West Atlantic Ave. and North Congress Ave.

