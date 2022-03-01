ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Crawford County reports 19 new COVID cases; Ohio cases plummet 32.9%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Telegraph-Forum
 5 days ago
Ohio reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 8,383 new cases. That's down 32.9% from the previous week's tally of 12,492 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio ranked 48th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 33.7% from the week before, with 461,986 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country's population, Ohio had 1.81% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Crawford County reported 19 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 48 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 11,080 cases and 201 deaths.

Across Ohio, cases fell in 81 counties, with the best declines in Franklin County, with 881 cases from 1,343 a week earlier; in Lucas County, with 263 cases from 719; and in Hamilton County, with 564 cases from 799.

Ohio ranked 43rd among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 62.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Saturday, Ohio reported administering another 64,182 vaccine doses, including 13,585 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 92,643 vaccine doses, including 18,151 first doses. In all, Ohio reported it has administered 17,216,600 total doses.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lawrence County with 284 cases per 100,000 per week; Van Wert County with 272; and Gallia County with 241. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Franklin County, with 881 cases; Butler County, with 574 cases; and Hamilton County, with 564. Weekly case counts rose in six counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Ottawa, Lorain and Butler counties.

In Ohio, 313 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 44 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,653,211 people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 36,580 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 78,939,203 people have tested positive and 948,397 people have died.

Ohio's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Feb. 27.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 2,035
  • The week before that: 2,518
  • Four weeks ago: 6,338

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 68,999
  • The week before that: 81,263
  • Four weeks ago: 164,615

Hospitals in one state reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in two states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in four states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

Telegraph-Forum

