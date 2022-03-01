ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Township, OH

Valley restaurant prepares for Fat Tuesday

By Hanna Erdmann
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Many people in the Valley will be celebrating Fat Tuesday on March 1.

It is a day to indulge on delicious Polish delicacies.

It’s also a day that Kravitz Deli in Liberty looks forward to every year.

First News reporter Hanna Erdmann is there live with owner Jack Kravitz Tuesday morning with a look at how they’re getting ready.

