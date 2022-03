Kansas basketball officially locked up at least a share of the Big 12 title on Saturday with a 70-63 win over Texas at home. It's KU’s 16th conference title since Bill Self took over as head coach ahead of the 2003-04 season. KU needed overtime to defeat Texas and improve to 14-4 in conference play. KU emerged victorious thanks to a season-high 22 point double-double from David McCormack and 28 made free throws. The Jayhawks can win the Big 12 title outright but it will depend on Baylor's game against Iowa State. If Baylor wins the game, it will share the title with KU. If it loses to Iowa State, KU gets the outright crown.

KANSAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO