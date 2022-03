The horror genre has seen a resurgence in the last decade and one of the directors that many horror fans have fallen in love with is Fede Álvarez. After taking on Deadites in his 2013 Evil Dead reboot and creating his own unique horror-thriller franchise of his own in Don’t Breathe, it looks like Álvarez has found his next project. Reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Álvarez will write and direct a new stand-alone Alien film for 20th Century Studios and original series' director Ridley Scott will produce the project through his Scott Free banner. The new film will be made for Hulu, rather than theaters, as part of an ambitious plan for 20th Century to make ten films a year for the Disney-owned platform.

