Religion

Pat Robertson: Putin is "being compelled by God" to invade Ukraine and fulfill biblical prophecy

By Matthew Chapman
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSZsY_0eS9aNO000

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during a meeting with members of Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. (Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images)

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has blown up into a conflict of horrific atrocities against civilians, nations around the world have lined up to condemn it — even historically neutral countries such as Switzerland.

But former televangelist Pat Robertson, who came out of his retirement to weigh in on the situation, sees something even grander in the whole affair — according to him, Vladimir Putin is being willed by God to conduct the invasion, as a way of triggering the End Times.

"I think you can say, well, Putin's out of his mind, and yes, maybe so," said Robertson. "But at the same time he's being compelled by God. He went into Ukraine, but that wasn't his goal. His goal was to move against Israel, ultimately."

"God is getting ready to do something amazing, and that will be fulfilled," said Robertson. "And what Putin is doing, by moving as he is, to set up Ukraine as a staging ground for one of the armies, and then across is Erdogan in Turkey, and you've got between them that little Dardanelles area. And it's going to happen. So I say, that is what's coming up. Is Putin crazy? Is he mad? Well, perhaps. But God says, I'm going to put hooks in your jaws and I'm going to draw you into this battle, whether you like it or not. And he's being compelled, after the move into the Ukraine, he's being compelled to move to get a land bridge, and then across the Dardanelles with Turkey, and watch what's going to happen next. You read your Bible, because it's coming to pass."

Contrary to Robertson's claim, Turkey — although often friendly with Russia — has not backed Russia's war and is firmly supporting Ukraine in the conflict. Additionally, as a NATO country, an attack on Turkey by Russia would compel a counterattack by the entire NATO alliance.

Comments / 53

Lanna Mama
2d ago

hey another shill that's used the lords word for his own wealth and benefit. he's a washed up nobody unless ur under his "send us money and we'll pray for u" crowd.

Reply
28
Carl Marjeux
2d ago

Pat never understood the scriptures.He is another misguided "Christian" to whom Jesus will say "Get away from me you fake"

Reply(3)
25
Christine Wolfe
2d ago

pat should retire. surely he has conned enough money out of people to retire securely. maybe he can retire to Russia.

Reply
20
