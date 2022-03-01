ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cash-strapped Egypt hikes Suez Canal transit fees for ships

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Cash-strapped Egypt increased transit fees Tuesday for ships passing through the Suez Canal, one of the world’s most crucial waterways, with hikes of up to 10%, officials said. The Suez Canal Authority said on its website the increases were “in line with the significant...

Reuters

Egypt's Suez canal to increase tolls by up to 10%

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said on Sunday it was increasing canal tolls by up to 10% for laden and ballast vessels, effective March 1. The decision was “in line with the significant growth in global trade, the improvement of ships’ economics, the Suez Canal waterway development and the enhancement of the transit service”, according to a series of circulars by the canal authority.
Reuters

Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - The big hike in oil prices is negatively affecting Egypt, its petroleum minister Tarek El Molla was reported as saying by Sky News Arabia on Sunday. "The whole world is harmed by the current oil prices, we hope these prices will not last for a long period ... We hope gas exports compensate for part of the cost of importing oil and petroleum products," he was quoted as saying by the TV channel.
AFP

Protesters urge closure of Panama Canal to Russian ships

A small group of protesters urged the Panamanian government Wednesday to close the Panama Canal to Russian ships as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine. The move would be symbolic at best because very few Russian vessels actually use the waterway linking the Atlantic and Pacific. Under a 1977 treaty in which the US-built canal was handed over to local control, the waterway is supposed to remain neutral in the event of international conflict. A mixed group of about 50 Ukrainians and Russians opposed to the war demonstrated Wednesday near the canal. They signed a letter to Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo seeking sanctions against Russia.
freightwaves.com

Suez Canal toll hike: ‘Global trade just got more expensive’

The Suez Canal Authority has released a new set of canal tolls on all vessels traveling both north and south. The increase for both full and empty vessels will be either 5%, 7% or 10%, depending on carrier type, and become effective Tuesday. This is the second toll increase on...
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
