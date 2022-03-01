Vice Mayor Vs. Pharmacy Owner In Wellington's Seat 3 Village Council Race

Photo: Digital Vision

The Village of Wellington has two races for the Village Council. In this entry, we focus on the race for Seat 3.

The challenger is Johnny Meier, who owns a pharmacy and several other small businesses.

"I think that the Village of Wellington is missing that component of somebody that knows how to operate business, to be efficient, to make sure that they're spending when they need to buy and holding when they need to hold...knowing how to operate a budget and stay within that budget or below that budget."

Incumbent John McGovern, who serves as Vice Mayor, is a trial attorney and managing partner at his firm, which he says is a small business as well.

McGovern contends that he has repeatedly voted to keep taxes low for Wellington residents and property owners. He also says that if he and the other incumbent running aren't reelected, voters would be taking a risk.

"If you believe Wellington is on the right track right now as I do, as I think most of our residents do and even when they've been surveyed they've said that they do, remember there are going to be three new people coming to Village government in 2024. And so if the incumbents are voted out in 2022, there would be entirely new people."

He says those who are serving in Seats 1, 4 and 5 will be forced out due to term limits. Should McGovern be reelected, he would be term-limited in four years. The same goes for Tanya Siskind in Seat 2.

Hear more from both of the candidates in the audio players above. Early voting is underway and Election Day is March 8.