Raspberry white-chocolate scones don't sound like something I'd order in a bakery. I'll almost never go for a scone if presented with other options, as in any other options. Plus, this sounds like it's going to be very sweet, and maybe closer to a large triangular cookie. But if the baker explained that it wasn't going to be sweet, and the raspberries had been freshly dried, and the white chocolate grated and used for part of the butter, I might be convinced. To summarize, I would order this scone.

