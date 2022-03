SILVER SPRING, Md. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The complex previously was misidentified in an earlier version of the story. It is the Friendly Garden Apartments. At least 14 people were injured and over 200 people are displaced after a two-alarm fire and explosion that engulfed a 4-story apartment building in Silver Spring Thursday morning. Three of the injured people remain in serious condition as of Friday, fire officials said.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO