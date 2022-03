These are strange times. Fear is in the air. Uncertainty reigns. A sequence of events that appears unprecedented can assume a significance that goes beyond reality.On Saturday, four EFL games were interrupted by medical emergencies in the stands. At Craven Cottage, Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Blackpool was delayed by more than half an hour while a fan was treated and transported to hospital. Paul Parish, who suffered a cardiac arrest, later died.There was better news from Boundary Park, where Oldham Athletic’s 0-0 draw against Rochdale was held up for 23 minutes. The individual involved was reported to be in a...

