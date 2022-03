If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles are rarely ever in stock, let alone on sale. The same goes for PlayStation 5 consoles, which are almost always sold out unless you know where to look. Lucky for you, the entry-level Xbox Series X is currently down to its lowest price ever at just $249.99, a $50 discount from its original selling price of $299.99. This Xbox deal is live for today only or until inventory sells out, so if you’ve been on the lookout for a new console, this is your chance to buy one discounted.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO