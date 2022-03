When was the last time you read the Preamble of the Constitution? It starts “We The People …,” remember? When you read it did you absorb the ideals it espoused or were they just words? It seems that our state’s Republican legislators are determined to rewrite it as it relates to any issue they (or the citizens in their respective districts) don’t personally agree with, particularly Medicaid expansion. Instead, Missouri has morphed the preamble into: We the people of the divided state of Missouri do not have representatives who are the least bit interested in upholding the wishes of the majority of the state’s constituents. Justice, domestic tranquility, and providing for the common defense be damned. They are not concerned with the general welfare and have no plans to attempt to secure the blessings of liberty to anyone but themselves.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO