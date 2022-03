Three former members of the Big Blue Wall brought their A-game to the NFL Combine. Dare Rosenthal blew by the competition. Rosenthal, a transfer from LSU who spent one season in Lexington as Kentucky’s left tackle, only participated in one drill at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He made the most of it by running a 4.88 40-yard dash, the fastest among all offensive linemen at the NFL Combine. Measuring in at 6-foot-7, 290 pounds, he showed NFL teams enough athleticism to get his name called in the NFL Draft this April.

NFL ・ 6 MINUTES AGO