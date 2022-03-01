Temperature roller coaster the rest of the week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Light rain and a few snowflakes accompanied Wednesday night’s cold front. Temperatures are expected to cool to the upper 20s Thursday morning and only warm back to freezing Thursday afternoon. Cloud cover will gradually give way to sunshine throughout the afternoon and early evening. Thursday will mark the coldest day for the rest of the week and highs will be in the 40s, 50s and 60s through Sunday. Saturday will be the warmest and in the lower 60s, but windy. Winds will be out of the south at 25 to 35 mph most of the day. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase after sunset on Saturday and into early Sunday morning. Sunday will continue the gradual cool down with highs averaging the middle 50s most of the day.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO