Environment

Temperature roller coaster the rest of the week

By Andrew Whitmyer
WNDU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Decreasing clouds will give way to a mostly clear sky overnight. Low: 27°. Wind: NNE 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with pockets of drizzle to light showers during the afternoon. High: Near 50°. Low: 23°....

www.wndu.com

Boston 25 News WFXT

Will your yard and trees survive the weather roller coaster?

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Spring is everywhere inside Briggs Garden and Home in North Attleboro. But outside the weather is all over the place. Alex Mellman and her mother, Terry Tattersall, were shopping at Briggs when we asked how they were dealing with the roller coaster weather cycle. “All of a sudden you get used to the 60 degree days, you go for a walk and you are like yay we finally made it then get the snow,” said Mellman.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: 40s and 60s return the next few days

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: Intervals of clouds passing overnight. Turning cold with lows in the lower 20s. Low of 22. Winds N 0-5mph. FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will switch out of the south and east which will allow for mild air to flow back into Michiana. Highs will get back into the middle 40s. High of 44. Winds SE 5-10mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Mid 30s for highs on Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Light rain and a few snowflakes accompanied Wednesday night’s cold front. Temperatures are expected to cool to the upper 20s Thursday morning and only warm back to freezing Thursday afternoon. Cloud cover will gradually give way to sunshine throughout the afternoon and early evening. Thursday will mark the coldest day for the rest of the week and highs will be in the 40s, 50s and 60s through Sunday. Saturday will be the warmest and in the lower 60s, but windy. Winds will be out of the south at 25 to 35 mph most of the day. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase after sunset on Saturday and into early Sunday morning. Sunday will continue the gradual cool down with highs averaging the middle 50s most of the day.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Weather whiplash Sunday. Snow returns Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNDAY: Windy Sunday morning with gusts up to 40-50 mph. Wind will slowly decrease Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of ur next system. Rain mixed with snowflakes will move in from the south after 10 PM and continue into Monday. High: Near 45° and remaining nearly steady all afternoon. Low: 34°. Wind: W 20-30 becoming 15-25 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN

