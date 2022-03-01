The Violin Family

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe members of the modern violin family are the violin, viola, cello, and double bass. These instruments are descendants of various kinds of medieval fiddles—fiddle, by the way, being an older word than violin—and the medieval...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'The Violin Conspiracy,' by Brendon Slocum

When I opened Brendan Slocumb's debut novel, "The Violin Conspiracy," I was immediately transported to a place I'd never been, surrounded by characters I'd never met. In the crowded world of fiction, that's no small accomplishment. Taking inspiration from his day job as a music teacher, Slocumb has orchestrated an engaging and suspenseful story about an aspiring musician and his great-great-grandfather's violin.
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph Symphony to present violin and piano duet

For its next Chamber Concert, the St. Joseph Symphony will feature a duo that’s very familiar with each other. A violin and piano duo between Symphony Concertmaster and violinist Dr. Chun-Chien Chuang and her husband Dr. John Villaveces, the St. Joseph Symphony welcomes them for their first featured performance in the area.
Lake Oswego Review

Black Violin ready to shred Portland

Energetic strings and hip hop hybrid returns to Portland Tuesday to rock the Schnitz and get the Tiger Moms out of their seats. Hip hop/classical mashup act Black Violin is completing its COVID-19 interrupted tour, passing through Portland this Tuesday March 8 at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. The five-piece band was touring its Grammy nominated album Take The Stairs which dropped a lifetime ago on Nov. 1, 2019. Wil B. on viola and Kev Marcus on violin have been disrupting expectations about how a classical musician looks and acts on stage...
Miami Herald

Violin hobby took student to Carnegie Hall

William Bell of Jacksonville admits the old saying is true. To get to Carnegie Hall in New York City, you have to practice, practice, practice. That’s what the Cathedral Arts Project String Orchestra member, 17, said he’s been doing with the violin for the past decade or so, ever since the delicate instrument became an extension of his left arm.
KING-5

Musical duo Black Violin enjoy busting stale stereotypes

SEATTLE — "Our music is kind of like a big bowl of gumbo," says Wil B. "A lot of different ingredients." Wil B and Kev Marcus are Black Violin. For nearly twenty years they've played hip-hop, pop, classical, and everything in between, and performed with everybody from Alicia Keys to Aerosmith. The play the Paramount Theater March 4, 2022.
The Spokesman-Review

A ‘melting pot of influence’: Black Violin draws from music styles ranging from classical to hip-hop

When Kev Marcus, one half of the Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin, reflects on the journey of how they’ve risen, he always cites his ability to be anew. A Black man with the build of an American football linebacker, his innate desires to play the viola and violin soothe his inner world but cause friction in the outer. But that, he says, is just opportunity.
WATN Local Memphis

Mid-South musical prodigy relearns the violin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South child suffering from sickle cell anemia has endured a lot, but there's something special about him. Caesar Sant began playing violin when he was 2 years old. As a toddler, he amazed his music teachers with his natural abilities and over the years has been called a violin prodigy.
