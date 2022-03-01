The Violin Family

Family Squares gets off to a worrisome start. When Grandma Mabel (June Squibb) passes away, her family must come together. As they navigate the funeral arrangements over a series of Zoom calls, they learn a number of shocking secrets. It initially appears as if writer-director Stephanie Laing is going to be too reliant on a gimmick. While Zoom is an important part of Family Squares, it is the writing and characters that truly stand out. The film uses today’s world as a setting, so conference calls are a necessity, but it would have been just as good without them.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO