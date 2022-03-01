ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Your Cancer Monthly Horoscope for March

By Stephanie N. Campos
Cosmopolitan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuckle up, you sweet Cancer, March is officially here! Compassion is your middle name, which is why you find such a familiarity with Pisces season's energy. Your current focus is on your perspective and expanding your horizons. This feeling intensifies on March 2 with the New Moon in Pisces: Adventure is...

www.cosmopolitan.com

NYLON

Your March 2022 Horoscope Brings Some Much Deserved Cosmic Chillness

As the planets pile up in Aquarius and Pisces, your March 2022 horoscope brings the levity of possibility. Welcome to the surge months, the high points of the Piscean deluge, a halcyon moment in which no planets are in retrograde, and the bulk of them chill in Aquarius and Pisces. Welcome to Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas’ apartment, Zordon’s command center, Giles’ library. If you’ve been waiting to order spittoons for the ayahuasca ceremony, now’s the time. With Mars and Venus entering Aquarius on March 6 comes a renewed vision, and direction for your year ahead. And as the sun and Mercury barrel through the Piscean kaleidoscope, so do they transmute, mutate, and reimagine what you thought was possible. It’s a dreamy month, at times too hazy for you to see clearly, but you’ll have plenty of chances to regain clarity.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, by Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE

