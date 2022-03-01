Your Leo Monthly Horoscope for March

Every story starts somewhere, and when it comes to the lunar cycle, it always begins with the new moon. Every 28 days, the moon slips behind the shadow of night and conceals itself from plain sight, embracing an opportunity to embrace release and renewal. This moment is always heavy, but also beautiful. After all, this lunar phase takes place when the moon — ruler of your inter self — joins forces with the sun — ruler of your outer self — establishing a spiritual alignment that nurtures a brand new start. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the new moon in Pisces 2022 — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — you might not notice any major life changes unfolding, but it will open you up to something valuable.

