ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Red Sox Release Player After Several Offensive and Racist Tweets

By Jason Hall
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dtx5_0eS9WaIz00

Minor league player Brett Netzer was released by the Boston Red Sox following a series of offensive, homophobic and racist tweets shared over the weekend.

NBC News reports Netzer, 25, requested and was granted his release from the team on Saturday (February 26), a spokesperson for the Red Sox confirmed on Monday (February 28).

Netzer shared a series of tweets on Friday and Saturday in which he attacked Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom , referring to him as a "bad actor" and a "fraud" while targeting his Jewish identity.

The Red Sox confirmed to the Boston Globe that the posts were shared by Netzer personally and not part of a hacking incident.

Netzer also took aim at Bloom for supporting Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community, as well as posts targeting transgender people.

The 25-year-old also suggested Black people "go back to their roots and start to re-establish their true black culture" and also wrote, “I am a racist. I do sometimes make assumptions based on a person's race/ethnicity/culture. Glad that is out of the way.”

Chad Jennings of The Athletic was the first to report on Netzer's release following the slew of tweets over the weekend.

Netzer's offensive tweets drew criticism from Red Sox minor league pitcher Brendan Cellucci , who tweeted, "It’s safe to say Red Sox fans have been shocked by the comments of a former player. I don’t speak for the organization, however, I will say that player’s comments don’t reflect the reputation and standard we uphold. Our organization promotes respect and love for all, period."

Netzer was selected by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft but hadn't appeared in a minor league game since 2019 after the season was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The infielder was part of the Red Sox's Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, in 2021, but was placed on the restricted list by the team on May 4, 2021, for undisclosed reasons.

Doug Gottlieb Says Kobe Bryant Once Told Him ‘LeBron Isn't Built for LA'

Rob Parker: 'Leech' Tom Brady Will Hurt His Legacy if He Comes Back to Play

Doug Gottlieb on Damian Lillard: 'Probably the Most Overrated Player Ever'

Colin Cowherd Says Aaron Rodgers Has Inflated Trade Value

Clay Travis on Juwan Howard Suspension: 'He Got Off Light'

Colin Cowherd Says Where Russell Wilson Should Be Traded and For How Much

Doug Gottlieb Opens Up About His Recent Twitter Spat With Emmanuel Acho

Colin Cowherd: Lakers Shouldn't Be Scared to Trade LeBron James

Comments / 31

Globe Hopper
5d ago

Netzer, you need to grow up, flights are leaving every 15 min. Racist are not welcome anywhere. you think an all white country would be better? try living in one. you think you will find peace and happiness in an all white community....wrong, they will eventually find something to fight about..look at Russia and the Ukraine..both majority white people....

Reply(3)
9
Related
NESN

Ex-NFL Exec Believes Rob Gronkowski Joining This Team Is ‘No-Brainer’

Rob Gronkowski, unlike Tom Brady, has the luxury of hand-picking his next team should he want to prolong his NFL career. Mike Tannenbaum believes the future Hall of Fame tight end should return to where his football journey began: Western New York. A report from The Athletic on Wednesday indicated...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady And Gisele Had 1 “Painful” Issue In Marriage

Happy anniversary, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The legendary couple celebrated their wedding anniversary this weekend. The iconic NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife celebrated anniversary No. 13 this week. Both Tom and Gisele shared posts on Instagram. While things look picture perfect for Tom and Gisele, that has not...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

Charles Barkley Wants TNT To Stop Showing 1 NBA Team

With about 20 games left in the 2021-22 NBA season there are a number of teams that are simply not worth watching anymore. But for TNT’s Charles Barkley, one team that is still in the playoff hunt has left him wanting to change the channel. During last night’s edition...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Juwan Howard
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Doug Gottlieb
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Damian Lillard
ClutchPoints

The 4 MLB owners who are biggest obstacles to ending contentious lockout

The MLB Lockout continues after three months with no end in sight. In fact, recent reports make it harder to believe that a deal will be made anytime soon. Thursday, news broke that four MLB team owners were against the league’s proposed luxury tax increase. According to The Athletic, these are owners Arturo Moreno of the Los Angeles Angels, Ken Kendrick of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Bob Castellini of the Cincinnati Reds, and Chris Ilitch of the Detroit Tigers.
MLB
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Black People#Racism#The Boston Red Sox#Nbc News#The Red Sox#Jewish#The Boston Globe#Anti Semitic#Chadjennings22
Action News Jax

NFL star Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence after incident on plane

LOS ANGELES — NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after an incident that forced a plane to return to its gate. Peterson was onboard a flight heading to Houston, when the plane turned back to the gate because of a verbal and physical altercation between Peterson and a female victim, The Washington Post reported. Airport police said Peterson was taken into custody, and the flight later left for Houston with his wife on board, The Washington Post reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

A Potential Landing Spot Emerges For WR Amari Cooper

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Dallas Cowboys are expected to release star wide receiver Amari Cooper. It didn’t take long for a potential landing spot to emerge for the veteran wideout. That would happen to be the New England Patriots. “Cowboys are ‘likely’ to...
NFL
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
iheart.com

Jackson Mahomes Blames Media For 'Destroying My Life'

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently blamed the "media" for "destroying my life" as he continues to face social media scrutiny. Awesemo.com initially shared a screengrab of Mahomes' Instagram story from last Friday (February 25) in which he included a caption "I hate...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

Aaron Rodgers Will Decide to Stay in Green Bay

It was reported on Thursday that there is 'widespread belief' among NFL teams that Aaron Rodgers will decide to stay with the Green Bay Packers. Ben Maller is buying into these reports and thinks there's a 90% that Rodgers will stick with the Cheese Heads. Ben Maller: "Something has changed....
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Savagely Responds To Colin Cowherd's Criticism Of His Style Of Play: "What's His Last Name?"

Ja Morant is the talk of the town in the NBA at the moment. The Grizzlies star is absolutely on fire, he's playing well enough to be compared to the best players in the league and has legends like Shaquille O'Neal professing their belief in how good he is at what he does. However, with all the praise that any athlete gets, there are also bound to be those that criticize.
NBA
The Spun

49ers’ Latest Coaching Move Sparks Tom Brady Speculation

On Friday night, Adam Schefter announced that ESPN’s Brian Griese will join the San Francisco 49ers’ coaching staff for the 2022 season. His title will be quarterbacks coach. This might just seem like a standard move by the 49ers, but it has led to a ton of speculation...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy