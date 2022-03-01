ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Aquarius Monthly Horoscope for March

By Stephanie N. Campos
Cosmopolitan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay hello to March, Aquarius. It’s going to be one hell of a transformative month for you! The month starts off in the midst of Pisces season, which can have you deeply reflecting on your money and values. You’re not one to be materialistic, but everyone deserves a sense of financial...

Elite Daily

Your March Horoscope Will Bring Good Juju To Every Zodiac Sign

The month of March always begins with Pisces season, so embrace your imagination, your emotions, and your spirituality. As the sun journeys through the last sign in the zodiac wheel, you may spend your time processing everything that’s been weighing on you. This healing experience will help you let it all out and let it all go. You can’t change the past, but you can learn from it, and your March 2022 monthly horoscope will bring you clarity along the way.
NYLON

Your March 2022 Horoscope Brings Some Much Deserved Cosmic Chillness

As the planets pile up in Aquarius and Pisces, your March 2022 horoscope brings the levity of possibility. Welcome to the surge months, the high points of the Piscean deluge, a halcyon moment in which no planets are in retrograde, and the bulk of them chill in Aquarius and Pisces. Welcome to Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas’ apartment, Zordon’s command center, Giles’ library. If you’ve been waiting to order spittoons for the ayahuasca ceremony, now’s the time. With Mars and Venus entering Aquarius on March 6 comes a renewed vision, and direction for your year ahead. And as the sun and Mercury barrel through the Piscean kaleidoscope, so do they transmute, mutate, and reimagine what you thought was possible. It’s a dreamy month, at times too hazy for you to see clearly, but you’ll have plenty of chances to regain clarity.
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, by Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Refinery29

What Venus In Aquarius Means For Your Love Life

Venus has been in hardworking Capricorn since November — an extra-long time, thanks to this year's Venus retrograde pulling the Planet of Love back into the sign of the sea goat. But now, it's time for a change. On March 6, Venus will enter forward-thinking Aquarius and stay there until April 5, giving us a change to lighten up, especially regarding our relationships, finances, creativity, and pleasure.
