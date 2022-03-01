ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Owners And Residents In Uptown Welcome End Of Mask Mandate

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 mask and vaccination requirements were lifted for many businesses...

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Where will you need to wear a mask come Feb. 28?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — The state’s indoor mask requirement will be lifted on Feb. 28 but there are still several locations that you will need to keep your face coverings on. According to officials, people can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Health
Illinois State
Illinois Coronavirus
Illinois Government
Illinois Business
Coronavirus
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago-area high school students stage walkout after principal tells them to mask up for class or leave

CHICAGO - A group of high school students in the Chicago area walked out of class Monday after being told they had to wear masks to attend class. The walkout came after Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s requirement that masks be worn in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
CHICAGO, IL
Food Beast

The Oldest Black-Owned Restaurants in Major Cities Across America

Black History Month allows us to reflect on stories and people that have set examples of what’s possible. With a closer look at the past, we find that a vision, and the right support, help to make the impossible possible. In honor of remaining steadfast in working towards a...
RESTAURANTS
97ZOK

HOLY COW! Tiny Illinois Diner Serves Burgers That Will Change Your Life

You ever get so hungry for a burger that you dream up some wild things to put between those buns? This little diner is those dreams. Unbelievable!. It's really difficult to say just what makes a burger fabulous. It can't be basic with just a patty, some lettuce, onions, pickles and cheese. You can a couple extras like some bacon or tomato, but it still doesn't make me say WOW!
ROCKFORD, IL
bizjournals

Texas Roadhouse scoops up seven restaurants in $27M deal

Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. That deal closed Dec. 29, 2021, the first day of the 2022 fiscal year.
TEXAS STATE
Fstoppers

Walmart Is In Big Trouble After A Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral

Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains. While the Walmart location insisted it was just a failed marketing attempt to sell more clothes, many shoppers felt that the Arkansas-based store was trying to send another message about who is and who is not welcomed to shop their aisles.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
WGN Radio

Meet the Aurora mom who bakes Bundt cakes for American Airlines

Tamara Turner, the Founder of Silver Spoon Desserts, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about her business and how she was able to get a deal with American Airlines to serve her Bundt cakes on their flights. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
mansionglobal.com

‘Scarface’ House in California Lists for $39.995 Million

“El Fureidis,” a Mediterranean Revival-style estate known for its starring role in the Al Pacino film “Scarface,” is coming on the market for $39.995 million. Exteriors of the Montecito, Calif., property were featured in the 1983 film as the sprawling estate where Mr. Pacino’s character, drug lord Tony Montana, is killed by assassins.
REAL ESTATE
Greyson F

"Mexican Hooters" Opening Restaurant Soon

Grab a beer and watch the big game.Fabio Alves/Unsplash. There’s no denying Hooters has had a rough go of it as of late. The restaurant, which started in Clearwater, Florida back in 1983 has seen the shuttering of restaurants throughout North America. In fact, the entire chain was sold off to Nord Bay Capital and TriArtisan Capital Advisors in 2019, and the restructuring has resulted in many of these closures. For fans of food and women in skimpy outfits, the closures haven’t gone unnoticed. However, for fans in the greater Phoenix area, a new alternative is moving in.
96.1 The Breeze

Chef’s Restaurant Closes a Location in Western New York

Disclaimer: The Chef’s On The Go location at 5483 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville, NY will be the one referenced in the article. Chef’s is the mastermind behind the best spaghetti parm you ever had and the most delicious homemade sauce you will ever find. It is dubbed “Buffalo’s Favorite Italian Restaurant,” and naturally it makes sense to have a craving for their world famous food every now and then, even if you just want to order take-out.
BUFFALO, NY

