Selinsgrove Pastors Provide ‘Ashes to Go’ Wednesday Services

MORRISVILLE, PA — The Falls Township Police Department announced the arrest of sisters, identified as Julia and Shannon Meshel, after a Burglary investigation. Early afternoon on February 18, 2022, Police responded to the 8300 block of Windsor Dr., Morrisville, Pennsylvania for a burglary in progress. Officers arrived and met with a male and female victim who stated they had heard banging on a window and saw Julia Meshel, who was known to the victims, at a window and gaining entry. Julia began to swing a broomstick at both the victims. After both parties were struck by the broomstick, the male victim was able to grab it from Julia. Prior to leaving the residence, Julia then grabbed a wallet and keys belonging to the female victim. The perpetrator’s sister, Shannon Meshel, then picked up an object and threw it at the male victim’s vehicle causing minor damage before fleeing the area.

MORRISVILLE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO