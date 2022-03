Shopping centres group Hammerson has posted smaller losses and reported a 122 per cent rise in earnings as it recovers from a collapse in retail rent during the pandemic. The group, which owns the Bullring and Grand Central in Birmingham, has reported adjusted earnings hit £81 million in 2021, up from £37 million in 2020, as it felt the lift of raised rental income and a recovery in value retail.

