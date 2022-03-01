Milder Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two. Low: 37. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, brisk, and colder. High: 40 Low: 16. March got off to the promised milder start on Tuesday, despite a good deal of clouds throughout the day. With sunnier prospects on Wednesday, we should be even milder, with 50-degree highs more widespread on our hump day. While another weak disturbance may touch off a passing rain shower or two overnight, the drier weather returns to wrap up the week with a pair of partly sunny but colder days for Thursday and Friday. Highs will slide back closer to 40 degrees each day, with a brisk breeze on Thursday adding a chill. The warmth returns over the weekend, especially by Sunday and Monday when highs may surge past 60 degrees. However, that warmth will come with a price, and that's more clouds and at least the chance of a few showers, although no washouts or soakers are currently expected.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO