Environment

Milder Tuesday

By Lori Pinson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChilly to start but temperatures head toward the...

WVNT-TV

Sunshine and milder weather returns this week

The balance of our Sunday is cool, breezy, and quiet with partly cloudy conditions in the region. All chances of precipitation have moved out of the southern counties, kicking off a dry trend for the week. Temperatures in the 30s at the higher elevations, and 40s elsewhere will be the rule for the rest of the day. Sweater weather out there, and you’ll need the coat again tonight as lows drop into the 20s.
WGN TV

7-Day Forecast: Sunny, milder finish to weekend ahead

Today: Lots of sunshine and a gusty afternoon. SW 15-25, G30 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High: 34. Tonight: Mostly clear, a bit breezy & seasonably chilly. SW 10-20 mph. Low 24. Sunday: Sunny start with some afternoon clouds & milder. NW 10-15 mph. High...
Turnto10.com

Arctic cold dry Sunday, milder Monday, see-saw weather ahead

The two bouts of Saturday afternoon snow showers and squalls have exited Southern New England, leaving cold air in place to round out the weekend. The wild swings in our weather, mild one day, arctic cold the next, will continue throughout the week ahead. That taste of arctic-in-origin but dry air Sunday will be followed by milder-than-average temperatures with filtered sun Monday.
Washington Post

PM Update: Chilly start to the weekend, with a milder finish

Clouds were slow to clear after an icy morning across the area. As expected, the ice mainly was on elevated surfaces, so it caused minimal trouble. It did remind us that it’s winter. Breaking clouds revealed a beautiful afternoon, although some hefty gusts kept it from feeling too amazing despite temperatures rising into the 50s and near 60. Our last weekend of meteorological winter feels like the season to start, then the chill eases a bit at the end. Seems proper.
WTHR

Timing Tuesday Rain and Storms

INDIANAPOLIS — Rain is on the way and Tuesday will be soggy and stormy. Rainfall potential is 1-2 inches and flooding is a threat, along with a gusty thunderstorm. Stay weather aware and don't drive into high water. Here is the timeline. The heavy rain will move east by...
WHNT News 19

Milder Air Not Far Off!

This is week was a tough one. Rain and lots of it. Severe weather including a confirmed tornado. It’s chilly with more rain over the weekend! Fear not, there is light at the end of this cloudy, cool, stormy tunnel. The temperature outlook from March 3 to March 7 is well above average. We will […]
ABC6.com

Blustery next couple of days, slightly milder Sunday, cold Monday

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly, and blustery. Monday: Mostly sunny, cold, and blustery. Tuesday: Increasing clouds, chance of snow showers late. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers late. Thursday: Chance of snow showers early, then drying. Friday-Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly.
WTOK-TV

Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it’s dependent on whether we even get thunderstorms. Showers and storms will increase, especially along and north of Highway 16 (Philadelphia to DeKalb) after 3 PM Tuesday. The storms will be possible through about 7 AM Wednesday. While the showers and storms are possible, we’re not all guaranteed to get severe storms. Realistically, we won’t even all get rain. Just know that if you get a thunderstorm on top of you, it can go severe and throw down a damaging wind gust or spawn a brief tornado.
Washington Post

PM Update: Sunshine with milder temperatures on Sunday

The last weekend of February has been an uneventful one so far as the weather goes. That’s not such a bad thing given the excess amount of unfortunate news in other departments. After a bit of a chilly day today, temperatures will be comfortably milder tomorrow with lots of sunshine. Which will be a nice finish to the final weekend of the month.
WTAJ

Cool tonight, sunshine & milder temps for Sunday

Tonight, high pressure remains across Central PA and that will leave us with decreasing cloud cover for the overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens to low 20s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. Sunday starts with a good deal of sunshine and a bit warmer....
WFMZ-TV Online

A milder Wednesday but colder weather awaits to wrap up the week

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two. Low: 37. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, brisk, and colder. High: 40 Low: 16. March got off to the promised milder start on Tuesday, despite a good deal of clouds throughout the day. With sunnier prospects on Wednesday, we should be even milder, with 50-degree highs more widespread on our hump day. While another weak disturbance may touch off a passing rain shower or two overnight, the drier weather returns to wrap up the week with a pair of partly sunny but colder days for Thursday and Friday. Highs will slide back closer to 40 degrees each day, with a brisk breeze on Thursday adding a chill. The warmth returns over the weekend, especially by Sunday and Monday when highs may surge past 60 degrees. However, that warmth will come with a price, and that's more clouds and at least the chance of a few showers, although no washouts or soakers are currently expected.
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Cool Dry Saturday; Showers Sunday, Windy Milder

Good Saturday morning: After a cold start early Saturday morning, temperatures will recover to the mid-40s by afternoon with a mix of clouds and some hazy sun. SATURDAY MORNING 7:00AM SATURDAY AFTERNOON 2:00PM SATURDAY EVENING 7:00PM SATURDAY NIGHT 11:00PM THIS WEEKEND: Dry Saturday. Milder, Scattered Rain Showers And Windy Sunday As we look forward to […]
WGAL

Milder Into Midweek

As we head into March, it looks milder for the Susquehanna Valley. Clouds will move in overnight and we'll fall to just below 30. With a mix of clouds and sun we'll bounce back to near 50 but a cool front may bring a few sprinkles by Tuesday evening. We look for a fairly quiet week ahead. A stronger cold front will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. We could see spotty rain or snow showers and it'll be followed by chilly air keeping us in the 40s Thursday and Friday. Even warmer air will arrive over the weekend and into the early part of next with temperatures in the 50s and even 60s. There will be some chances of showers Sunday into next Monday.
