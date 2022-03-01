Weather Now: Sunny Dry, Seasonably Cool Wednesday

Good morning…

Any leftover rain showers during the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday will end with clearing skies by daybreak.



Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine, dry along with seasonable temperatures. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s, rising to 40°-45° by afternoon.

WEDNESDAY MORNING FORECAST 7:00AM

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST 3:00PM

Late Wednesday night (after midnight) another system pushes through. This will bring some light rain and light snow showers to the area, with clearing skies by 8AM Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.