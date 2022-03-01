ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Sunny Dry, Seasonably Cool Wednesday

By Tony Petrarca, Michelle Muscatello
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 7 days ago

Good morning…

Any leftover rain showers during the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday will end with clearing skies by daybreak.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine, dry along with seasonable temperatures. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s, rising to 40°-45° by afternoon.

WEDNESDAY MORNING FORECAST 7:00AM

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST 3:00PM

Late Wednesday night (after midnight) another system pushes through. This will bring some light rain and light snow showers to the area, with clearing skies by 8AM Thursday.

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

