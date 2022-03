Late last year, the fashion world was shaken by the news that beloved designer Virgil Abloh had passed away after an illness that he had been battling privately. The death of the creative director of Louis Vuitton men's and the founder of Off-White was an unimaginable loss to the industry that he helped to change – and last night, the fashion world paid tribute to him once again in a very special Off-White catwalk show.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO