G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE Delivers Collared Varsity Jackets for SS22

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Drop 1 featuring a statement camo graffiti puffer, bomber jackets, and accessories, G-Dragon‘s PEACEMINUSONE arrives with a second drop for Spring/Summer 2022. Highlighting the collection are colored varsity jackets featuring pinstripe cuffs, wool...

Related
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 in Yellow

With a number of x Air Force 1s surfacing the internet in the past months following Virgil Abloh’s posthumous Fall/Winter 2022 LV men’s runway show, we got a look at the bold yellow pair from the 8 color pack. DJ Khalid recently showcased his early coveted edition in red to add to his ever-growing collection.
hypebeast.com

Early Glimpse of the Air Jordan 2 Low "Responsibility"

This year, big things are coming from Jordan Brand, especially for the Air Jordan 2. So far, the silhouette has collaborations with Union LA, J Balvin and A Ma Maniére in the pipeline, but now we’re learning that the model also has another special iteration that will be dropping this year — the Air Jordan 2 Low “Responsibility.”
hypebeast.com

Various Shades of Red Outfit the Nike SB Dunk Low "Cherry"

When it comes to crafting playful footwear colorways, and its Nike SB sub-label definitely don’t hold back. Every year, the skateboarding brand will often spruce up its classic silhouettes with wild patterns, color palettes and themes, and one that is expected to hit the market this year is this Nike SB Dunk Low “Cherry” colorway. There’s speculation that this rendition could be part of the imprint’s 4/20 Pack this year, but that still remains to be confirmed.
G Dragon
hypebeast.com

Anna Bolina Imagines Elegant Evening Wear for Downtown New York

Announcing her Fall/Winter 2022 collection on social media and through word of mouth, Anna Bolina planned a surprisingly sophisticated New York Fashon Week event. Taking place at Whaam! Gallery, she presented 15 looks under her namesake label with deconstructed garments made from luxe materials like leather, fur and feathers; sky-high heels; and dresses that unzip to reveal more.
hypebeast.com

The adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Safflower" is Re-Releasing

Originally introduced back in Fall 2020, the YEEZY 700 V3 “Safflower” is now set to re-release. Adding to returning styles from Kanye West‘s adidas YEEZY partnership, the re-release features bold yellow Primeknit uppers paired with dynamic cages. Additional detailing comes in the form of cream-colored suede, black linings tongues, matching rope laces and reflective 3M elements. Finishing up the design of the shoe are thick EVA foam midsoles paired with rubber outsoles.
hypebeast.com

Eames and Reebok Reunite for Club C "Composition & Dot Pattern" Pack

Following the release of a Club C “Monotone Pack” in October of last year, Eames Office and Reebok are back for the duo’s second and final iteration of Reebok’s classic Club C silhouette. The upcoming “Dot Pattern & Composition Pack” dresses two Reebok Club C’s in one of the Eames couple’s most beloved textile prints and one of Ray Eames‘ most iconic paintings.
hypebeast.com

‘TAGGED’ Unpacks DJ Khaled’s Collection of Super Rare Nikes

In its latest episode, HYPEBEAST’s TAGGED series delves into the collection of one of the biggest sneakerheads in the world, none other than DJ Khaled. In January, Khaled posted a video on his Instagram unboxing a pair of the highly-anticipated Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 Lows that first debuted in June 2021 at the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 22 showcase. “This is unbelievable. Look at this,” Khaled says as he shows off the sneaker in an exclusive red and white color way.
hypebeast.com

HUF Steps Into Its Archives for Spring 2022

Los Angeles-based brand HUF has permeated the skate-inspired streetwear landscape for the past 20 years. In commemoration of the brand’s 20 year anniversary, HUF steps into its archives for the Spring 2022 season. The collection is complete with a range of ready-to-wear pieces like jackets, graphic shirts, relaxed pants...
Hypebae

Lacoste's SS22 Collection Champions a Sporting Movement

Lacoste is embarking on a new chapter with its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, paying tribute to the increased collective consciousness in regard to health and wellness. The brand’s creative director, Louise Trotter, comments on the expansion: “To address this change, we need to create clothes that allow you to move effortlessly between sport and everyday living.” She continued: “In fact — we need clothes that take us through our life from [the] beginning of the day to the end — liberating us to live a full and active life.”
hypebeast.com

WISDOM® Imagines Garments For the Future in SS22

Taiwanese functional wear brand WISDOM® unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 “X-VI” lookbook with the concept of imagining the connections between garment and lifestyle in the future. The collection revolves around the design languages of “HIGH TECH” and “LO-FI,” which depict the gap between our reality impacted by the pandemic and the virtual world created by the metaverse. Other than using advanced polyester, production processes, and tailoring to reflect the current technological era, WISDOM® also continues to strengthen its environmental awareness and social responsibility by adopting eco-friendly means, such as “single material,” “recycle and reproduce,” and “carbon reduction.”
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1

Drawing inspiration from Korea’s rich history and current craze of sports, G-Dragon has crafted the Nike Kwondo 1 sneaker as the perfect reflection of his home peninsula’s athletic culture. Recognizing the Korean combat style known as Tae Kwon Do and the country-wide obsession with golf, the PEACEMINUSONE founder has created an all-white sneaker/shoe with saddle shoe flaps and that trademark brogue styling commonly associated with the game’s footwear. He accentuates the angelic colorway with the PEACEMINUSONE insignia via the white flower at the heel and the logos on the aforementioned shrouds.
hypebeast.com

Lizzie Armanto Unveils Her First Signature Shoe With Vans Skateboarding

Very seldom does the sneaker industry see females receive their own signature silhouettes, but Vans Skateboarding is here to shake up the game. American-Finnish professional skateboarder Lizzie Armanto has now been tapped by the Anaheim-based company to design her own model, and it’s fittingly titled The Lizzie. This historical moment marks Vans’ first signature skateboarding shoe designed by a woman in 20 years.
hypebeast.com

UNIQLO and JW Anderson Reunite to Celebrate the British Seaside

UNIQLO has continued its ongoing collaboration with London-based label JW Anderson for Spring/Summer 2022. The latest capsule takes influence from Britain’s sailing and seaside culture, focusing on the seasonal concept of being “at home with the sea.”. Showcasing this theme, the collection includes shirts, caps and socks sporting...
UPMATTERS

Best boy’s jean jacket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A nice jean jacket is a perfect jacket option to wear on almost any occasion. They can be everyday jackets as easily as they can be for special events, making them a great addition to your child’s wardrobe. With their classic look and feel and the variety of different jean jacket styles to choose from, finding the perfect jean jacket is easy. Levi’s Boys’ Trucker Jacket is an excellent option for those looking for the quintessential jean jacket look.
Vogue

The Varsity Jacket Has Become An Essential For Street Stylers

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Collegiate Americana style has infiltrated wardrobes across the globe. Varsity jackets are the latest preppy item to hold influence beyond the soccer pitch,...
hypebeast.com

Disney and Drake's OVO Take a Trip Down Memory Lane for SS22 Collab

Disney and Drake‘s OVO brand have joined forces to release a nostalgic capsule for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. The collaboration brings back fond memories from childhood, celebrating the most quintessential Disney characters including Mickey Mouse and his crew, Donald Duck and Goofy. T-shirts and sweaters come in the classic,...
hypebeast.com

Jonathan Anderson Teases LOEWE x On Collaboration

Jonathan Anderson presented his LOEWE Fall/Winter 2022-23 womenswear collection earlier today at Paris Fashion Week, and while the spotlight was on his awkwardly beautiful and tension-filled gowns, a pair of sneakers on the designer’s feet were also the talk of the town — namely a collaboration between LOEWE and On.
