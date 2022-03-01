G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE Delivers Collared Varsity Jackets for SS22

Taiwanese functional wear brand WISDOM® unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 “X-VI” lookbook with the concept of imagining the connections between garment and lifestyle in the future. The collection revolves around the design languages of “HIGH TECH” and “LO-FI,” which depict the gap between our reality impacted by the pandemic and the virtual world created by the metaverse. Other than using advanced polyester, production processes, and tailoring to reflect the current technological era, WISDOM® also continues to strengthen its environmental awareness and social responsibility by adopting eco-friendly means, such as “single material,” “recycle and reproduce,” and “carbon reduction.”
