Mild and at times wet weather ahead for New Jersey

New Jersey will see mostly mild temperatures for the rest of the week, with a bit of wet weather.

Storm Watch Team meteorologists say that the rain is not expected to have too much of an impact on the state.

Tuesday night will see some clouds and a slight chance for some light rain. The skies will clear during the overnight hours. Overnight lows will cool into the mid-30s.

Wednesday will see intervals of clouds and sunshine. Daytime highs will be mild in the low-50s. Wednesday night will see some clouds and the possibility of a little bit of rain. Overnight lows will dip into the upper-30s.

Thursday will also see a mix of sun and clouds, with daytime highs around 46 degrees. Thursday night is expected to see clear skies, as temperatures drop into the low-20s.

Friday will see cloudy skies, with some peeks of sunshine. Daytime highs will be around 40 degrees. Friday night will see cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the upper-20s.

Saturday is expected to see mostly cloudy skies and highs around 45 degrees. Saturday night will be cloudy, with the possibility of some late-night rain. Overnight low will dip to the low-40s.

Sunday is expected to warm slightly into the low- to mid-50s, but the warmer temperatures will be coupled with some rain. Mostly cloudy skies are expected at night, with overnight lows around 45 degrees.