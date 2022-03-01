Richmond Heights revved up at full strength: District tournament takeaways

MEDINA, Ohio — This was girls tournament basketball as it was meant to be. Two evenly-matched teams battling it out to the very end. Neither Massillon Jackson nor St. Joseph Academy led by more than four points in their Division I regional final Saturday at Medina High School. Both played outstanding defense. In the end, it came down to execution. The Polar Bears did things a little bit better than SJA in the game’s waning moments, which is why Jackson took a 38-34 decision to earn its first final four appearance in program history.

MEDINA, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO