ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Heights, OH

Richmond Heights revved up at full strength: District tournament takeaways

By Matt Goul, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NORTON, Ohio — Josiah Harris missed Richmond Heights’ last five games with an injury, but knew he would be back around...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Math works out for Gilmour, which returns to OHSAA Division II regionals with 84-70 win vs. Buchtel

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Gilmour coach Dan DeCrane did the math earlier this year, plotting his options for district tournament seeding. Like Buchtel, he chose the path that leads west. They met Saturday in North Ridgeville, and Gilmour will continue on its path because of its 84-70 victory in the OHSAA Division II boys basketball district finals.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

St. Edward hockey defeats St. Ignatius, 2-1; advances to state final four for second straight year

BROOKLYN, Ohio – For the second consecutive season (and 23rd overall), the St. Edward hockey team is heading to the final four. The Eagles (27-6-3) netted two third-period goals and staved off a late comeback bid to defeat St. Ignatius, 2-1, in the OHSAA Division I, Brooklyn District Championship on Saturday afternoon at the John M. Coyne Recreation Center. St. Ed’s advances to play the No. 1 seed from the Kent District, Gilmour Academy – a 2-0 winner over Mentor – in the state semifinals next Thursday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
BROOKLYN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond Heights, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Norton, OH
City
Cuyahoga Heights, OH
City
Richmond Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Richmond, OH
Richmond Heights, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
Cleveland.com

Late-game execution carries Massillon Jackson to 38-34 Division I girls basketball regional victory over St. Joseph Academy

MEDINA, Ohio — This was girls tournament basketball as it was meant to be. Two evenly-matched teams battling it out to the very end. Neither Massillon Jackson nor St. Joseph Academy led by more than four points in their Division I regional final Saturday at Medina High School. Both played outstanding defense. In the end, it came down to execution. The Polar Bears did things a little bit better than SJA in the game’s waning moments, which is why Jackson took a 38-34 decision to earn its first final four appearance in program history.
MEDINA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#David Collins#Bobcats#Highschoolsports#Spartans#Division
Cleveland.com

Case Western Reserve tops Dubuque in OT, 91-87, advances to NCAA Division III basketball second round

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Senior forward Ryan Newton hit two free throws with 13 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, then connected on a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the extra period as Case Western Reserve ralled from a double-digit deficit for a 91-87 victory over Dubuque in the opening round of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament Friday in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball vs Michigan preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team will close out its regular season with its second game of the season against Michigan. Six seniors, along with E.J. Liddell, are expected to participate in Senior Day festivities, but that’s for after the game. During it, the Buckeyes will be looking to put themselves in the best position to earn a top-four seed and a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball’s assistant Ryan Pedon to be Illinois State’s next head coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Chris Holtmann will lose his right-hand man after Ohio State basketball’s 2021-22 season concludes. Lead assistant coach Ryan Pedon is expected to be named as the next head coach at Illinois State as first reported by CBS Sports. He’ll replace interim coach Brian Jones who stepped in for Dan Muller after he was fired on Feb. 13 in what was his 10th season with the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Illinois launches with NBA no-brainer, $1,000 risk-free bet

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With Illinois sports betting now back to remote registration, BetMGM Illinois has formally launched as the state’s newest sports betting app. To...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
67K+
Followers
64K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy