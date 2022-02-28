Police a Leading Issue in L.A. Mayoral Race

The Los Angeles Police Protective League on Thursday endorsed Rick Caruso for mayor, a coveted nod for the businessman because of the union’s considerable political clout. It represents the first major endorsement for Caruso since entering the race this month. He previously served as president of the Los Angeles Police Commission, where he maintained a good relationship with the […]
A new poll is revealing just how close the mayoral race in Los Angeles is. In Loyola Marymount University Center for the Study of Los Angeles’ latest poll Rep. Karen Bass still has a small lead (16 percent) on the field of candidates but the race is very tight. City Councilman Kevin de León is in second (12 percent).
The issue of crime and a Mississippi mayor’s criticism of his town’s police force has resulted in the sudden resignation of at least six police officers, including the police chief. Jackson news sources report that the officers resigned from the Magee Police Department after arguments about crime and...
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh has a new police chief-- temporarily. Mayor Chris Rosenquest appointed Nathan “Bud” York, a 30-year veteran with the New York State Police, as provisional police chief. York served as a senior investigator in the department of Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Billionaire developer Rick Caruso has thrown his hat into the ring in the race to become Los Angeles’ next mayor. KTLA spoke with the mayoral candidate, who broke down why he’s running and discussed his plans for tackling crime and homelessness in the city. “We’re in a time of crisis, I think we have to […]
Both candidates vying to be Barre City’s next mayor are yearslong residents, have experience on the City Council and happen to be 40. Whoever wins will lead a city flush with new money to address its longstanding problems.
Another day, another disastrous 24 hours for Mayor Reed Gusciora. The Trenton leader continued warring with some city council members as another battery of outrageous words topped headlines. NJ.com published these Gusciora comments. “I have just never seen this bad a caliber of legislators, especially the leadership,” Gusciora said of...
A community activist who helped lead daily protests in Elizabeth City in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting by law enforcement last April has filed to run for mayor in the city’s May 17 election. Kirk Rivers filed for mayor at the Pasquotank Board of Elections...
Five leading candidates for mayor of Los Angeles squared off Tuesday night in the first televised debate of the campaign, but the most stinging barbs of the evening were directed at a sixth candidate who didn’t attend — billionaire and civic activist Rick Caruso. City Atty. Mike Feuer suggested that Caruso had not done enough […]
A Trenton steakhouse made infamous by an FBI sting that trapped and convicted former Mayor Tony Mack and associates comes down on Monday. JoJo’s Steakhouse and a row of city-owned properties on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, face demolition as part of the city’s strategic plan to eliminate blight and other problematic properties.
OAKLAND — Oakland Councilwoman Kathy Shaffer has filed to run for mayor in the upcoming election. Current Mayor Jay Moyer has filed to run for a county commissioner seat, and Shaffer is the only candidate listed to replace him in the March 14 election. A member of the town...
SAN MARCOS — Councilman Randy Walton announced earlier this week that he’s running for mayor, seeking to unseat Mayor Rebecca Jones this November. Walton, who has represented District 2 on the San Marcos City Council since 2018, officially kickstarted his campaign Monday, declaring that he’s running for mayor to create a “smart, safe, and sustainable San Marcos.”
Two contested races have been announced for the city of Shenandoah for upcoming May 7 election. Among the races is mayor with candidates John Escoto and Esther Lum running for the position. Incumbent Ritch Wheeler has chosen not to seek re-election. For City Council, Position 1 includes Gary Henson and...
A new challenger on Tuesday joined the race for Reno Mayor. William Mantle, who also ran for mayor in the 2018 election, announced his run against incumbent Mayor Hillary Schieve and Reno City Council member Jenny Brekhus. In a statement announcing his run, Mantle said he’s focusing on social and...
