Black History Month may be over, but the work to improve the lives of Black people is not. Although politicians’ feel-good posts about our Black ancestors’ struggles and triumphs vanished from social media as February turned to March, the systems that incarcerate Black people, dilute our political power, and suppress our right to vote haven’t gone anywhere. We can acknowledge Black history and envision a better Black future in Pennsylvania by ending incarceration, ensuring fair representation, and protecting voting rights.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO