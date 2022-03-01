ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Is 5G dangerous for the aviation industry?

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 5 days ago
You have likely heard of 5G technology, a term that refers to the fifth generation of cellular data technology. 5G is a collection of technologies that work together to form a specific technology standard that other devices can connect to for internet access.

There has however been some debate about how safe the technology is. Most of these concerns have been alleviated by studies except for in the aviation industry.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has revealed it wants this tech far away from airports as it may interfere with the safety of airplanes. But are these concerns legitimate? Can wireless technology really interfere with the aviation industry?

5G waves operate through a channel called the C band. For reference, most home WiFi routers transmit and receive data at 2.4 GHz whereas the new cell towers built to transmit data over the C band operate within the range of 3.7 to 3.98 Gigahertz.

This is very close to the band in which an airplane’s radio altimeters operate (between 4.2 to 4.5 GHz). So how does this become problematic? What effects does this range have on airplanes? Are there measures that can be incorporated to make 5G safe everywhere? Watch this video to find out.

Interesting Engineering

The U.S. flies its F-35s in full stealth mode near Belarus

The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that its F-35s flew over Eastern Europe and even carried out refueling missions in the area, days after the beginning of the Russian invasion. Following the Russian invasion, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies have declared that they will not send their troops to war in Ukraine. However, that isn't stopping them from being prepared should the situation escalate into a bigger war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

FRTek Delivers the Industry's Most Flexible 5G Smart Repeaters

Industry's first patented fiber cascading FRTek PrimAer smart repeaters powered by Movandi semiconductors and approved by top 5G operators. MWC Barcelona – FRTek, a leading supplier of wireless, amplifier solutions and advanced repeater technologies to the mobile communications industry, today announced that it has entered an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnership with Movandi providing semiconductors and antenna modules for FRTek PrimAer's smart repeaters in the 24/26 GHz (n258), 28 GHz (n257/n261) and 39 GHz (n260) spectrum bands. FRTek PrimAer smart repeaters with patented fiber cascading capabilities are being deployed today with global tier one 5G service providers including Verizon to deliver unprecedented 5G mmWave coverage.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

STL, VMware & ASOCS Launch 'Industry First' E2E 5G Enterprise solution

STL together with ASOCS and VMWare this week announced the launch of industry's first end-to-end 5G Enterprise solution to address the growing demand for private 5G enterprise connectivity for campus, industrial and venue applications. Unveiled at MWC 2022, where STL demonstrated its All-in 5G offerings, this 5G Enterprise solution will...
TECHNOLOGY
Interesting Engineering

The story of "Javelin": How it may help Ukraine even the odds

Ukrainian forces are reportedly using a form of "Guerilla Tactics" to even the odds against a numerically superior Russian foe. One of the key weapons in their fight against belligerent invading forces is the American-developed FGM-148 "Javelin" missile launcher. A portable "fire-and-forget" anti-tank missile system, these rockets can be fielded by a carrier and fired by a single user.
POLITICS
Washington Post

U.S. to close airspace to Russian planes, further weakening its aviation industry

The Biden administration’s decision to prohibit Russian airlines from entering American airspace will further isolate the nation, as Western governments weaken Russia’s aviation system and hinder its ability to access the portion of its fleet owned by other countries. President Biden announced Tuesday during his State of the...
U.S. POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

Why the use of thermobaric weapons is a war crime

Blast from a U.S. Navy fuel–air explosive used against a decommissioned ship U.S. Navy Naval Museum of Armament and Technology/Wikimedia. On Monday, human rights groups and Ukraine's ambassador to the United States accused Russia of using thermobaric weapons, also known as vacuum bombs, on Ukraine's civilians, according to a report by Reuters.
MILITARY
