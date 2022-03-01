ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marge's Donut Den prepares thousands of paczkis for Fat Tuesday

By Elliot Grandia
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
A popular spot for paczkis is preparing for another Fat Tuesday. Thousands of pastries will leave Marge's Donut Den Tuesday as the Lent season is quickly approaching.

The Polish pastry stuffed with jellies and coated with sugar is a tradition many partake in ahead of Lent. For those who celebrate the season, Fat Tuesday is a day to indulge in all of your favorite treats. Marge's Donut Den opens at 4 a.m Tuesday morning, to fill all the thousands of pastry orders.

Elliot Grandia will be there live on FOX 17 Mornings getting a look at the madness surrounding this Fat Tuesday tradition.

