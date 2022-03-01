Man shot, another killed after bullets were fired into a parked car in Oakleaf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were found outside an Oakleaf apartment complex after several rounds were fired into their car Monday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the men were parked at the Sydney Trace Apartments on Merchants Way when a suspect walked up to the car and started firing. The suspect ran off on foot, later getting into an unidentified car sometime before 7:20 p.m..

The victims, believed to be in their 20s, were rushed to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. JFRD says one of the men died at the hospital and the other is in stable condition.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are reviewing surveillance video to develop a suspect description.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call JSO’s non-emergency line 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or though CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

