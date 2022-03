Can you believe it? The first day of spring 2022 is less than 3 weeks away! But when will it start to really feel like spring in the Capital Region?. Sunday, March 20, 2022. If you are dreary from another Upstate New York winter, that is a date you have circled in red ink on your calendar: the first day of Spring 2022. The promise of spring and warmer weather are what will get you through these last few weeks of winter. While we did not get a ton of snow this winter, it has been pretty cold and I think we are all ready for the spring thaw.

ALBANY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO