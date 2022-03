Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program is nationally recognized for high quality and has been proven to positively impact student achievement throughout participants’ academic careers. I am honored to lead the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE), which administers the First Class Pre-K program. Our vision at the ADECE is that every young child in Alabama will have a strong early learning foundation for healthy growth and development. Currently, over 25,000 students have access to one of almost 1,400 First Class Pre-K classrooms located in all 67 counties.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO