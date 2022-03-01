First Alert: Warm weather continues tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be cloudy and windy overnight, with gusts around 30 miles per hour.
Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the teens with wind chills below zero areawide.
(Credit: CBS)
Breezy and cold for Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. Snow chances increase late Thursday afternoon and last through Friday morning.
(Credit: CBS)
Two to four inches of snowfall will be possible. Snow chances end by midmorning on Friday with highs near 30 degrees.
(Credit: CBS)
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend with highs in the mid 30s on Saturday and low 30s on Sunday.
(Credit: CBS)
TONIGHT: Drizzle and flurries in the evening, then cloudy and windy overnight. Low 13°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High 26°
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Snow chances increase by the late afternoon. High 28°
Comments / 0