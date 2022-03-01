First Alert: Warm weather continues tomorrow

Good Sunday evening! Now it's my Friday, but I'm here to leave you a good forecast. Those winds will be strong tomorrow, and gusts of 45 mph are expected. The winds will be out of the southwest, which could certainly lead to blowing dust across the area. Make sure any outdoor items that could fly away, are stored in your house or garage. Or for things that are too big to store indoors (for example a trampoline), try to put some weights on it to prevent it from flying away. But sometimes...there's just nothing you can do.

