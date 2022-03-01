ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert: Warm weather continues tomorrow

By Marsha Heller
KFVS12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KFVS) - This evening, it will remains mild with temperatures falling into the upper 40s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Slightly cooler tomorrow, warm through the week

Hello all and happy Saturday. It's almost Fat Tuesday!! Yay!! Tomorrow is looking pretty nice...but slightly cooler than today. We topped out at 69 degrees at the airport today, which is 3 degrees above normal. Tomorrow, we will be 3 degrees below normal, but still not too bad. I expect sunny skies and light winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Alert: Wind Advisory Until 5AM. Warm Wednesday, Snow Friday

Good Wednesday morning Tracking big weather changes now through Friday with a lot of “ups and downs”…what we like to call Roller Coaster Weather. The Wind Advisory currently in effect will expire 5AM Wednesday. Still the potential for gusts of 40-55 mph next several hours A “Wind Advisory” has been issued for most of our […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Warm and cloudy tomorrow

Good afternoon, everyone! It was a nice day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were light from the West-southwest today around 8 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 64 degrees. We expect other temperatures in the area to be around the 60’s range as well. The warming trend continues with lighter winds from the southwest […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Kfvs
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds tomorrow, blowing dust possible

Good Sunday evening! Now it's my Friday, but I'm here to leave you a good forecast. Those winds will be strong tomorrow, and gusts of 45 mph are expected. The winds will be out of the southwest, which could certainly lead to blowing dust across the area. Make sure any outdoor items that could fly away, are stored in your house or garage. Or for things that are too big to store indoors (for example a trampoline), try to put some weights on it to prevent it from flying away. But sometimes...there's just nothing you can do.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday First Alert Weather Forecast

We are going to be warm and humid today with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and we could see some patchy fog, especially closer to the coastal areas. Our rain chances are fairly low today, but we could see a stray shower or two. Rain chances increase overnight tonight as a frontal system approaches the area. It will be a little cooler behind the front. There could be some light and very isolated showers Friday evening and even Saturday, but most areas should not expect rain.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry And Cold On Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be cloudy and windy overnight, with gusts around 30 miles per hour. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the teens with wind chills below zero areawide. (Credit: CBS) Breezy and cold for Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. Snow chances increase late Thursday afternoon and last through Friday morning. (Credit: CBS) Two to four inches of snowfall will be possible. Snow chances end by midmorning on Friday with highs near 30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend with highs in the mid 30s on Saturday and low 30s on Sunday. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Drizzle and flurries in the evening, then cloudy and windy overnight. Low 13° WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High 26° THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Snow chances increase by the late afternoon. High 28°  
CHICAGO, IL
KFVS12

First Alert: Cloudy but warm on Friday

(KFVS) - After a pleasant day today with temperatures across the Heartland reaching the 60s, this evening will start to cool down. Grant Dade says we will see clear skies and mild temperatures tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTVC

A warm and breezy weekend, then a Weather Alert day for Monday

A partly cloudy sky through the night with overnight lows ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s. The weekend overall looks very warm and breezy. Partly sunny Saturday with afternoon highs in the mid 70s, but also a strong breeze from the south at 10-20mph and gusty. Same for Sunday, but with more clouds moving in. Afternoon highs in the mid/upper 70s and gusts from 20-25mph during the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
KFVS12

First Alert: Warm, windy Saturday followed by showers on Sunday

(KFVS) - Enjoy the dry time, because the weather become more active over the weekend. Laura Wibbenmeyer says your Friday night will be dry and mild, with lows only dropping into the 50s thanks to southerly winds. The winds will really pick up Saturday, gusts between 30 and 40 mph...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

First Alert Forecast: Warm & dry this weekend, First Alert Monday & Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today will become mostly sunny by afternoon. It will be warm with highs reaching the mid 70s. Temperatures continue to climb Sunday, with record-breaking heat in the forecast. Major changes moves in Monday night as a cold front approaches North Georgia. Saturday Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy