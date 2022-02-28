Apportioned giving makes connections stronger in the dakotas

(Editor’s Note: Campbell is the Carson High School Library Media Specialist and Carson City School District Library Coordinator) A huge thank you to Carson City! After our call for help, local families offered to donate both the 1956 and 1958 yearbooks. We now have a complete collection of yearbooks for the Story of Carson High project. As items are received and cataloged, they will be featured digitally. To view yearbooks and stories, go to carsonhigh.com. Under Quick Links, choose “Library” and “Story of Carson High” link. @SenatorsLibrary is making connections. Students meet to study, relax, learn, and socialize. A group of CHS Library Student Staff created an interactive display for February titled, "Black History is Our History.” The display highlights notable people of color in the form of a periodic table with a QR code connecting to videos and speeches. A group of seniors are “Sticking Together” by completing a sticker art project similar to paint by number. They are learning about famous art pieces with each completed project. Puzzle-mania is our lunchtime activity. Students are gathering together to work on community puzzles which are slowly taking over the library tables. The library makerspace and creative activities offer students an opportunity to work together, be creative, and make personal connections. We are gratefully accepting donations of puzzles, games (appropriate for teens) and crafting supplies. A puzzle table is on our wish list, too. Contact Ananda Campbell at acampbell@carson.k12.nv.us or 775-283-1641.

