Apportioned giving makes connections stronger in the dakotas

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Jeff Pospisil, executive director of Finance and Administrative Services for the Dakotas Conference, posted on his personal Facebook page, “The Dakotas UMC was able to pay General Church apportionments in full. This is only the third time we’ve done so during my tenure.”. One of the...

Be Proactive in Making Connections to Those With Different Views

When you focus on what’s different between yourself and another person, the glaring divisions become the story. It’s disastrous to your physical and mental condition to ruminate over someone else’s errant beliefs and choices. See if you can find a tie to bind you to another person,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Senator Square: Making connections @SenatorLibrary

(Editor’s Note: Campbell is the Carson High School Library Media Specialist and Carson City School District Library Coordinator) A huge thank you to Carson City! After our call for help, local families offered to donate both the 1956 and 1958 yearbooks. We now have a complete collection of yearbooks for the Story of Carson High project. As items are received and cataloged, they will be featured digitally. To view yearbooks and stories, go to carsonhigh.com. Under Quick Links, choose “Library” and “Story of Carson High” link. @SenatorsLibrary is making connections. Students meet to study, relax, learn, and socialize. A group of CHS Library Student Staff created an interactive display for February titled, "Black History is Our History.” The display highlights notable people of color in the form of a periodic table with a QR code connecting to videos and speeches. A group of seniors are “Sticking Together” by completing a sticker art project similar to paint by number. They are learning about famous art pieces with each completed project. Puzzle-mania is our lunchtime activity. Students are gathering together to work on community puzzles which are slowly taking over the library tables. The library makerspace and creative activities offer students an opportunity to work together, be creative, and make personal connections. We are gratefully accepting donations of puzzles, games (appropriate for teens) and crafting supplies. A puzzle table is on our wish list, too. Contact Ananda Campbell at acampbell@carson.k12.nv.us or 775-283-1641.
CARSON CITY, NV
2022 Avera Tradition of Caring: Make-A-Wish® South Dakota & Montana

When a child is facing a critical illness, it’s not only a struggle physically, it can also take a toll on the emotional welfare of the child facing the struggle. While their team of doctors can provide the medical care needed, who is there to help keep the kid’s spirit up? Enter Make-A-Wish® South Dakota & Montana. Sue Salter is the President & CEO of Make-A-Wish® South Dakota & Montana. Koen is a Wish Kid who used his wish to help kids. They joined us to tell us more about how Make-A-Wish® South Dakota & Montana helped Koen create an experience unlike any other.
CHARITIES

