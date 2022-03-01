ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

RPT-Iraq oil exports rise to 3.314 million bpd in Feb - ministry

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Repeats to more subscribers)

March 1 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil exports rose to an average of 3.314 million barrels per day in February, the oil ministry said on Tuesday in a statement, from 3.2 million bpd in January.

The country’s February revenue from oil exports also increased, to $8.54 billion, with an average price of about $92.08 per barrel, it added, from $8.27 billion and an average price per barrel of $83.25 in January.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine which began last week has pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel.

Iraq is increasing crude production on a monthly basis alongside other members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, as part of a deal between the group and other oil producing states like Russia.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine warns of disaster ‘10 times larger than Chernobyl’ as biggest nuclear plant ‘under heavy weapons fire’

Russian troops outside the city of Enerhodar are shelling the Zaporizhzhia power plant, Ukraine’s largest nuclear facility, and a fire has broken out, according to Ukrainian officials.Ukrainian leaders warn the attacks are creating a “real threat of nuclear danger” at the power station, the largest plant of its kind in Europe.“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Andriy Tuz, a spokesperson for the plant, said in a video posted on Telegram. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”If the shelling continues, it could cause a nuclear disaster 10...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Exports#Bpd#Rpt Iraq#Feb Ministry#The Oil Ministry#Russian
Reuters

Oil steadies as U.S. seen unlikely to sanction Russian exports

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday, holding below 2014 highs, as U.S. officials indicated escalation between Russia and Ukraine was unlikely to result in sanctions on energy supplies from Russia, one of the world's top oil producers. Brent crude remained unchanged, settling at $96.84 a barrel, after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

348K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy