ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UPDATE 2-IEA ministerial meeting on oil supply set for 1300 GMT -Japan

By Yuka Obayashi
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds comment, detail)

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) will hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting from 1300 to 1500 GMT on Tuesday on the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the oil market, Japan’s industry ministry said.

The United States and its allies are weighing a coordinated release of oil reserves amid soaring prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, an OPEC+ source and a senior industry source told Reuters.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will chair the meeting of member countries in the Paris-based IEA, which represents mostly industrialised nations and has coordinated three emergency oil stock releases in the past.

“The rise in oil prices causes concern across the world and this has created a discussion about whether a coordinated release by IEA members of part of the existing strategic reserve would be necessary to stabilise the market,” European Union energy policy chief Kadri Simson said on Monday.

Oil prices on Tuesday were above $100 a barrel as fighting continued in Ukraine.

“Releasing part of these stocks is a powerful tool that member states can use, but the right conditions have to be in place,” Simson added after a meeting of energy ministers from EU countries, many of which are also IEA members.

The 30-member IEA was founded in 1974 as an energy watchdog, and defines one of its main roles as helping “coordinate a collective response to major disruptions in the supply of oil”.

Last November, The United States announced a release of 50 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a move made in concert with oil consuming nations including China, India and Japan. The IEA did not oversee that operation, saying at the time it only responds collectively to major supply disruptions.

China, the world’s No.2 consumer and largest importer, never officially committed to that move and has been buying more for its reserves instead.

The United States is responsible for about half of the world’s strategic petroleum reserves and the other 29 IEA members - including the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Australia - are required to hold oil in emergency reserves equivalent to 90 days of net oil imports.

Japan has one of the largest reserves after China and the United States.

The IEA said last month that commercial oil stocks in OECD countries were at the lowest level in more than seven years and covered just under 60 days of forward demand in December.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Kadri Simson
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Company#Iea#European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Reuters

Reuters

347K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy