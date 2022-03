This is clearly one of the best headsets you can find in its price range. It’s durable, comfortable, versatile and comes with state-of-the-art companion software. If you’re in the market for a good PC gaming headset with a lot of versatility, the SteelSeries 7+ should be a contender. I reviewed the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ not too long ago, and the 7+ is very similar to the 7P+. The two models are so similar, some bloggers and media outlets even decided to review them together as a pair. Meanwhile, we’ve opted for separate reviews, as we didn’t want to delay our 7P+ review until we could get a 7+ to accompany it, but we still wanted to give proper attention to the PC peripheral.

