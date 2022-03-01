ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Surges 3%

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30QdyN_0eS9JKGq00

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade after closing mixed in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

The final manufacturing PMI for February is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the ISM manufacturing composite index and construction spending will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32 points to 33,808.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 9 points to 4,359.00. Futures for the Nasdaq index tumbled 63.50 points to 14,164.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 3.4% to trade at $101.31 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures climbed 3% to trade at $98.54 a barrel. The API’s data on crude oil stocks will be released today.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 80,647,340 with around 975,150 deaths. India reported a total of at least 42,930,010 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 28,787,620 cases.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 0.8%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.6% and London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2%. The French CAC 40 Index dipped 2.2%, while German DAX fell 1.4%. The IHS Markit Eurozone manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 58.2 in February versus an initial reading of 58.4. Spain’s current account balance swung to a deficit of EUR 1.31 billion in December versus a year-ago surplus of EUR 0.92 billion. Spain's annual inflation rate increased to 7.4% in February from 6.1% in January. German manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 58.4 in February versus a preliminary reading of 58.5, while Italy manufacturing PMI remained at 58.3 in February. The IHS Markit French manufacturing PMI climbed to 57.2 in February, while Spain’s manufacturing PMI climbed to a three-month high of 56.9 in February.

Asian markets traded mostly higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.2% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.77%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%, while India’s BSE SENSEX gained 0.7%. The official NBS non-manufacturing PMI for China climbed to 51.6 in February from a five-month low level of 51.1 in the prior month, while manufacturing PMI rose to 50.2 in February from January's figure of 50.1. The au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing PMI fell to 52.7 in February from a preliminary reading of 52.9. Australia's current account surplus shrank to a five-month low of AUD 12.7 billion in the fourth quarter from a revised AUD 22.0 billion in the prior period, while IHS Markit manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 57.0 in February versus a preliminary level of 57.6.

Broker Recommendation

Keybanc maintained Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) with a Overweight and lowered the price target from $345 to $312.

Workday shares rose 7.8% to $247.00 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance.
  • Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) said on Tuesday deliveries fell in February over last month as the U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle maker suspended production during the spring festival.
  • HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY22 earnings guidance.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Stocks end another bumpy day lower and crude oil prices ease

Stocks fell and oil prices eased back Thursday after another bumpy day of trading on Wall Street as markets remained anxious about the broader impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Major indexes veered up and down for much of the day before a late-day slide pushed them into the red....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Markets#Oil Futures#Target Corporation#Hp Inc#Hpq#Domino S Pizza#Dpz#Salesforce Com#Crm#Pmi#Ism#Federal Reserve Bank#The Standard Poor#Api#Stoxx#French#German#Ihs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Benzinga

BJ's Opens Four New Clubs

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) said it is continuing its expansion by opening four new clubs as part of the first phase of its 2022 development plans. The newest clubs will be located in Warwick, Rhode Island, Lady Lake, Florida, Canton, Michigan, and Greenburgh, New York. The Florida,...
CANTON, MI
Benzinga

Clones Versus Seeds: What's The Best Way To Grow A Cannabis Product?

Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Singapore Becomes First Southeast Asian Nation To Impose Sanctions On Russia

Singapore has become the first nation in Southeast Asia to impose sanctions on Russia and to unequivocally condemn the government of President Vladimir Putin for its invasion of neighboring Ukraine. What Happened: According to a report in Singaporean media resource The Strait Times, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told Parliament on...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Coinbase Is Against Banning All Russians From Crypto Exchange

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has said it would not preemptively ban all Russian account holders from its platform amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and global sanctions against Russia. What Happened: In a series of tweets early on Friday, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said a blanket ban...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Or Raytheon? Here's The Bull Thesis

Aerospace and defense stocks are on the move Monday following positive analyst coverage amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova sees significant upside potential in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX), despite Monday's outperformance. "I think all three of these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Futures Edge Higher Alongside Global Markets, Oil; Gold Lays Flat — Is Investor Fear Over Russia-Ukraine Conflict Subsiding?

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis persists, Western powers announced sanctions on Tuesday. The geopolitical scenario seems to have been taken by the global markets in their stride. U.S. Futures Rise: The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.45% to 33,677 at press time and Nasdaq futures rose 0.7% to 4,323 and 13,960.75. The S&P 500 futures rose 0.55% 4,322.25. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) closed 1.07% lower at $429.57 on Tuesday.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
112K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy