Bob McGowan, the COO of Peddler’s Village, the Delaware Valley’s top tourist destination in 2020, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Northeast Philadelphia as one of 11 people (his parents and eight siblings) living in a three-bedroom Olney row house; how his family moved to Bucks County when his father started his own company and how sports helped to ease the transition to his new suburban surroundings; and deciding to attend Penn State seemingly without much thought.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO