Darling Ingredients Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

By Shivani Kumaresan
 5 days ago
  • Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $1.31 billion, beating the consensus of $1.22 billion.
  • The gross margin for the quarter expanded 20 basis points to 24.5%, and the gross profit rose 29.2% Y/Y to $321.1 million.
  • The operating margin was 16.1%, and operating income for the quarter jumped 183.7% Y/Y to $211 million.
  • The combined adjusted EBITDA increased 43% Y/Y to $306.7 million.
  • EPS of $0.94 beat the consensus of $0.88.
  • "Robust demand in our feed segment aligned with increasing demand at Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) positions us well for strong performance in 2022," said Chairman and CEO Randall C. Stuewe.
  • The company held $69.1 million in cash and equivalents as of January 1, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for twelve months totaled $704.4 million.
  • Price Action: DAR shares closed higher by 2.59% at $72.48 on Monday.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

