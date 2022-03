Pockets of Rutgers fans arrived to the parking lots outside Jersey Mike’s Arena to begin their tailgates four hours before tip. There were at least 100 students lined up outside the ticket office hoping for a chance to get into the building. Every seat inside had a commemorative t-shirt, a set of pom-poms and the chance to witness the final home game for one of the greatest generations of Rutgers basketball players’ careers and the completion of the most stunning run to the NCAA Tournament in program history.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 31 MINUTES AGO