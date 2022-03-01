ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

New Business: Brewer Also Will Get a Shammy’s Car Wash

By Scott Miller
Q106.5
Q106.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week the sign went up near Bangor Mall on Stillwater Avenue saying Shammy’s Car Wash is coming soon. Here is that story. But there is also a sign in Brewer saying the same thing there. That will be two brand-new car washes, and who...

q1065.fm

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Q106.5

Woodstock Man Arrested after Scary Car Chase in Oxford County

A Woodstock man, already out on probation for manslaughter, is now facing charges for a police pursuit that ran through several towns. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the man arrested in connection with this pursuit is Ethan Rioux-Poulios, 26, of Woodstock. The incident began shortly after 5:00 Friday afternoon when Oxford Police received a report of a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was driving erratically on the Mechnic Falls Road in Oxford. Responding officers located the pickup northbound, near their police station on Route 26. The truck was seen passing vehicles recklessly, with oncoming traffic. As police pulled onto the roadway and tried to catch up to the truck, it was seen by witnesses striking other vehicles as it continued north.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Shammy’s Car Wash Has A Strong Connection To Maine

Brand new company, Shammy’s Car Wash is coming to both sides of the Penobscot River. A location on Wilson Street in Brewer. And a location on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor near Bangor Mall. We tracked down a co-owner of the company. And he is the connection to the state...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

NEW BUSINESS ALERT: Pizza Dome Is Coming To Brewer In April

Nothing is better than a new local business, and it is twice as good when it involves food! John Paul Soucy, is the owner of the Pizza Dome Event Center, located at 30 Clisham Road in Brewer, which will open the doors up on Friday, April 1. You may remember the iconic Pizza Dome that was located in Old Town, in the '80s and '90s. John is planning to re-create that vibe again, and do it bigger and better than ever.
BREWER, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Cars
State
Maine State
City
Brewer, ME
City
Bangor, ME
City
Stillwater, ME
Local
Maine Cars
Q106.5

Battle Of The Best Lobster Roll: Maine vs Connecticut

Which state does it better? One famous cook makes the call. Marc’s On The Grill is a guy who is a grilling and kitchen TV pitchman, who loves barbecuing and grilling. He reviews products that are sent to him from all over the world, that are featured on his gig with Live Shopping TV.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

17-Year-Old Maine Musher Shoots Moose That Attacked His Sled Dogs

Caleb Hayes is way more man than I am, even at 17. I read about Caleb's story in the BDN, and it's amazing. He's already pretty badass being a musher. I can barely control my own dog, let alone a whole team of dogs. He's been training hard for a big race coming up, but even all that barely begins to describe this tough-as-nails kid.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Help Us Break Our Record And Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘Ton Of Pasta’

Let's face it; it's a really strange time to be alive right now. But one thing that helps people feel better, and makes sense out of life, when life seems as strange as it has lately, is to help. Helping friends and neighbors is a great way to make a positive impact on this world. And there's a great opportunity to do just that, in such a simple way, coming up next weekend.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Once Popular Pakistani Restaurant In Bangor Will Now Officially Close

You probably already thought it was closed. The Bahaar Pakistani restaurant has been closed up tight since 2017, according to to the BDN. So like me, you might be surprised to be reading that it's "officially" closing. There's a bit to unpack here, so let's back up just a smidge. Besides, this place has a loooong history here in the Bangor area.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Vehicles
Q106.5

Woman Shot by a Topsham Police Officer Has Died of her Injuries

A woman who was left with critical injuries after an armed confrontation with members of the Topsham Police Department has died. It was just after 2:30 Monday afternoon when officers responded to Route 96 on the Topsham Bypass to a report of a distraught woman who was possibly armed with a gun. Witnesses said the vehicle was pulled to the side of the road and that the driver was allegedly making threats to harm herself or others. The woman has been identified as Kourtney Sherwood, 37, of Brunswick.
TOPSHAM, ME
Q106.5

Brewer Woman Charged with OUI After Driving the Wrong Way on I-95

A Brewer woman is facing charges after driving the wrong way on I-95 while allegedly intoxicated. Maine State Police began receiving reports of a wrong-way driver at approximately 10 PM. Wednesday, February 23. Trooper Bean responded to the calls and reportedly stopped the driver near the Orono exit of the...
BREWER, ME
Q106.5

Proposed Law Would Require a Permit to Hunt with Dogs in Maine

A new bill being proposed would require hunters to obtain a permit to train or hunt with dogs in Maine. More changes to hunting laws in Maine could be coming. LD 1951 "An Act Related to Hunting Dogs and Civil Trespass" proposes that hunters will need to obtain a permit to train dogs and to hunt with dogs in Maine. The law focuses specifically on hunting dogs for bear, coyote, bobcat, fox, and raccoon. Maine currently does not have a permitting system for training and hunting with dogs.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

16 Stories from Maine that Turned Up in News Across the Country

Maine doesn't turn up often in national news, but every once in a while, we have a story that captures reporters' attention from across the country. How many times have you been asked, by someone from out of state, one of many stupid questions, like 'where is Maine' and 'is that part of Canada?' It's amazing to me, sometimes, how little people know about our state.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Q106.5

Ummm… One New Mainer Wants To Know If Snow Sticks To The Beach?

New Mainers never make stop chuckling. If you've ever traveled outside of Maine much in your lifetime, you're probably accustomed to having people from away ask you stupid questions about living here. Whether it's completely misinformed beliefs about our winters, to people legit thinking Maine is either still part of Massachusetts, or we're part of Canada.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

2 Girls, Ages 9 & 10, Badly Hurt in New Portland Snowmobile Crash

Two young girls were seriously injured when they crashed their snowmobile in New Portland. Mark Latti, of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, says the incident happened just after noon on Friday, as a snowstorm crossed the state. A nine-year-old girl and a ten-year-old girl were snowmobiling on family property in New Portland when they lost control of their 1988 Ski-Doo. The sled crashed into some trees, leaving the girls badly hurt. They were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and then flown by Life Flight to Maine Medical Center in Portland with head, chest, and back trauma.
NEW PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

Maine Veterans’ Homes in Caribou and Machias Slated to be Closed

Maine’s congressional delegation is urging Maine Veterans’ Homes to reconsider plans to close its facilities in Machias and Caribou this spring. In announcing the closures this week, the non-profit organization stated that a few of the factors that prompted the decision to close the homes were rising operational costs, a shortage of qualified workers and a decline in the veteran population.
MACHIAS, ME
Q106.5

Police Identify the Victim of a Fatal Crash in Litchfield

A Maine man was run over by two vehicles after crashing his pickup truck into a motorhome. UPDATE: Police have identified the deceased as 35-year-old Brandon Currie of Newport. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police Troopers responded to the crash on I-95 just before 7:00...
LITCHFIELD, ME
Q106.5

What Can Bangor Do About All The Condemned Houses In The City?

We've all seen these houses in various neighborhoods. I grew up on 4th Street in Bangor when I was a kid. For years, there was an empty house across the street from us that was just all boarded up, taking up space. The kids in the neighborhood loved it. We managed to pry off one of the plywood boards on one of the back windows, and it was the unofficial clubhouse for us kids.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

A Police Chase that Started in Maine Ended with 3 Arrests in NH

New Hampshire State Police took 3 people into custody after a police pursuit that started in Maine crossed the state line. It was approximately 6:47 Wednesday morning when New Hampshire authorities learned that Berwick, Maine Police were pursuing a white box truck and were approaching the state line in Somersworth, New Hampshire. Berwick police had been contacted by a local woman who said 3 males in a white box truck had allegedly stolen her son's dirt bike. They located the van and tried to get the driver to pull over, but he took off.
BERWICK, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy