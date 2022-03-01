ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

J&J, Legend Biotech's Carvykti for multiple myeloma gets US FDA approval

By Ravikash
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Legend Biotech's (NASDAQ:LEGN) CAR-T therapy Carvykti to treat adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) after four or more prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

FDA approves cancer therapy by Johnson & Johnson and partner Legend Biotech

The U.S. health regulator has approved a therapy developed by Johnson & Johnson and its China-focused partner Legend Biotech to treat a type of white blood cell cancer, the U.S. healthcare company said on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration's decision paves the way for Legend's first approved product in...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Multiple Myeloma#J J#Legend Biotech#Us Fda#Legn#Cilta#Cartitude 1#Legend Ceo#Rems#The Carvykti Rems Program#Guillain Barr#Hlh Mas
MedicalXpress

A myeloma-targeting monoclonal antibody offers new hope for treating multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a largely incurable cancer of plasma cells with an extremely poor prognosis. However, investigators from Japan have recently found that a common component of amino acid transporters, CD98 heavy chain, represents an effective monoclonal antibody target in treating MM. In a study published this month in...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
Seeking Alpha

Amneal Pharmaceuticals enters US biosimilar market with FDA nod for RELEUKOTM

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) said the U.S. FDA approved its Biologics License Application (BLA) for filgrastim-ayow, a biosimilar referencing Neupogen. The product will be marketed under the proprietary name RELEUKOTM. RELEUKOTM was developed in collaboration with Kashiv Biosciences in Chicago, Illinois. It is used to treat neutropenia (low neutrophils) that is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Legend Biotech, CTI Biopharma Receive FDA Approvals, AbbVie Announces Delay In Skyrizi Review, Editas Gains On CRISPR Patent Resolution

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Editas Gains On Resolution Of CRISPR Gene Editing Patent Case. Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued another favorable decision to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard involving specific patents for CRISPR/Cas9 editing in human cells. Pending an appeal to the Federal Circuit, this decision ends the U.S. patent interference between the University of California, the University of Vienna and Emmanuelle Charpentier and Broad.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Intercept: Opportunity To Buy On Potential NDA Resubmission Of Ocaliva For NASH

Intercept expects pre-submission meeting with FDA in the 1st half of 2022 as long as new REGENERATE NASH data warrants potential accelerated FDA approval. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) is a good speculative biotech to look into. That's because it has a few catalysts rapidly approaching in 2022, which hold the potential to move the stock price higher. These two catalysts are very risky, but the way I look at it is that it already has an FDA approved drug known as Ocaliva. Ocaliva has been approved by the FDA to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The big reason why I bring that up is because the company is seeing growth as it relates to this drug for this indication. Matter of fact, full-year net sales of Ocaliva were $363.5 million, which was a growth of 16% year over year. In other words, even if the company can't refile its NDA for Ocaliva in NASH right away, it will still generate sales regardless. Speaking of which, it is hoping to have enough data from the phase 3 REGENERATE study in order to eventually refile submission of its NDA to the FDA for potential approval of Ocaliva in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). If it can obtain the necessary data from the study for accelerated approval, then it hopes to have a pre-submission meeting with the FDA in the 1st half of 2022. Not only that, but it has another shot on goal with Ocaliva. That is, it is currently being explored in a phase 3 study known as REVERSE. This study is crucial because it is targeting patients with compensated cirrhosis due to NASH. Results from this study are expected in Q3 of 2022. These are risky catalysts, and with them not coming to the forefront, I could see the stock tanking down to $5 per share. The filing itself as well might only end up being a delay possibly. Even then, you would be buying a biotech that is generating Ocaliva sales of roughly greater than $300 million per year anyways.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell As COVID-19 Shot Awaits FDA Approval?

Novavax has not provided a definitive timeline for its US EUA approval in its recent earnings call. We have entered the final month of the first quarter of 2022, and the market is still waiting for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) to announce its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the US market. We have discussed NVAX extensively, and the company's NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine has also shown tremendous promise. Furthermore, recent studies demonstrate its robust efficacy coupled with a lower risk profile for its protein-based vaccines. Nevertheless, the Delta variant has also come and gone, but Novavax's US EUA is still pending.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Adaptimmune Therapeutics: A Little More Patience May Be Profitable

I must say up front that I do not expect ADAP to make me a profit in the next 12 months because of the poor market conditions. I haven't covered Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) since June, and the stock has been cut in half by this terrible market. Adaptimmune is a leader in TCR therapies, however, due to whatever reason, it has not been able to perform too well as a stock.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

J&J’s Controversial Bankruptcy Strategy Upheld by Judge (1)

Johnson & Johnson won a federal judge’s permission to continue with its controversial strategy to force a settlement with people who claim the company’s baby powder gave them cancer. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge. Michael Kaplan. refused to throw out a Chapter 11 petition filed by a unit of J&J....
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Coherus esophageal cancer candidate toripalimab succeeds in late-stage trial

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCPK:SHJBF) esophageal cancer candidate toripalimab met co-primary endpoints in a phase 3 trial. Toripalimab demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in progression free survival ("PFS") and overall survival ("OS") compared to chemotherapy alone. Median OS in the toripalimab and placebo arms were 17 vs. 11...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Viatris stands out amid selloff in generic drugmakers

The shares of Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) and Teva (VTRS) have well underperformed the broader market over the past 12 months. Weighed down by pricing pressure and opioid-related liabilities, Teva (NYSE:TEVA) has lost ~25%, while high leverage and, most recently, the decision to divest biosimilar assets have driven a ~29% decline in Viatris (VTRS) shares. In comparison, SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) has lost only ~17% over the past year, as shown in this graph.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy