J&J, Legend Biotech's Carvykti for multiple myeloma gets US FDA approval

Intercept expects pre-submission meeting with FDA in the 1st half of 2022 as long as new REGENERATE NASH data warrants potential accelerated FDA approval. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) is a good speculative biotech to look into. That's because it has a few catalysts rapidly approaching in 2022, which hold the potential to move the stock price higher. These two catalysts are very risky, but the way I look at it is that it already has an FDA approved drug known as Ocaliva. Ocaliva has been approved by the FDA to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The big reason why I bring that up is because the company is seeing growth as it relates to this drug for this indication. Matter of fact, full-year net sales of Ocaliva were $363.5 million, which was a growth of 16% year over year. In other words, even if the company can't refile its NDA for Ocaliva in NASH right away, it will still generate sales regardless. Speaking of which, it is hoping to have enough data from the phase 3 REGENERATE study in order to eventually refile submission of its NDA to the FDA for potential approval of Ocaliva in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). If it can obtain the necessary data from the study for accelerated approval, then it hopes to have a pre-submission meeting with the FDA in the 1st half of 2022. Not only that, but it has another shot on goal with Ocaliva. That is, it is currently being explored in a phase 3 study known as REVERSE. This study is crucial because it is targeting patients with compensated cirrhosis due to NASH. Results from this study are expected in Q3 of 2022. These are risky catalysts, and with them not coming to the forefront, I could see the stock tanking down to $5 per share. The filing itself as well might only end up being a delay possibly. Even then, you would be buying a biotech that is generating Ocaliva sales of roughly greater than $300 million per year anyways.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO