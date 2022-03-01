ZTE releases next-generation intelligent big data platform VMAX to help operators build high-level autonomous networks
PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has launched its next-generation intelligent big data platform VMAX at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. ZTE’s VMAX, the accelerator of digital transformation driven by big data and AI technologies, can help operators build a high-level autonomous networks with cross-domain support, thereby accelerating operational...www.mobileworldlive.com
Comments / 0