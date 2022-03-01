ZTE releases next-generation intelligent big data platform VMAX to help operators build high-level autonomous networks

Goal-directed actions frequently require a balance between antagonistic processes (e.g., executing and inhibiting a response), often showing an interdependency concerning what constitutes goal-directed behavior. While an inter-dependency of antagonistic actions is well described at a behavioral level, a possible inter-dependency of underlying processes at a neuronal level is still enigmatic. However, if there is an interdependency, it should be possible to predict the neurophysiological processes underlying inhibitory control based on the neural processes underlying speeded automatic responses. Based on that rationale, we applied artificial intelligence and source localization methods to human EEG recordings from N"‰="‰255 participants undergoing a response inhibition experiment (Go/Nogo task). We show that the amplitude and timing of scalp potentials and their functional neuroanatomical sources during inhibitory control can be inferred by conditional generative adversarial networks (cGANs) using neurophysiological data recorded during response execution. We provide insights into possible limitations in the use of cGANs to delineate the interdependency of antagonistic actions on a neurophysiological level. Nevertheless, artificial intelligence methods can provide information about interdependencies between opposing cognitive processes on a neurophysiological level with relevance for cognitive theory.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO