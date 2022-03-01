ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global stocks slip in cautious trade after Russia-Ukraine talks fail to halt hostilities, as oil rises on supply worries

By Shalini Nagarajan
 5 days ago
Ukraine had been training civilians to fight against a Russian invasion, and at times gave them replicas of weapons to drill with. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images
  • Global stocks traded nervously Tuesday after Russia and Ukraine failed to reach an initial ceasefire deal.
  • Investors are concerned about the threat of disruption to commodities from Russia, UBS said.
  • China signed some Russian banks onto its own payments system after Western nations cut them off from SWIFT.

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
