ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

11-year-old NC student had loaded gun in lunchbox, district says

By Kevin Accettulla
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HY4cU_0eS9H1Vs00

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 11-year-old girl was found with a loaded gun in a lunchbox at Parkton Elementary in Robeson County, according to the district.

District spokesperson Glen Burnette III said the gun was found in a lunchbox shortly after noon Monday. Students told a band teacher the student had a gun, who then told the school resource officer.

The school resource officer searched the lunchbox and found the gun, Burnette said. The student was automatically suspended for 365 days.

Student found with weapon at West Charlotte High School, officials say

Burnette said police may charge the parents.

Multiple guns have been found on Robeson County students this academic year, including a second-grader who had a gun , a kindergartener who was given a backpack with a gun inside and a ninth-grader who was found with a gun on campus.

A 15-year-old student was caught in the fall with a loaded gun at Lumberton High School. Another loaded gun was found at Purnell Sweet High School. In August, a 10th-grade student was found at Lumberton High School with a gun and cocaine.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 8

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Drugs, gummy worms hidden in grass bundles intercepted at North Carolina prison; ‘#NotOnMyWatch’

WINDSOR, N.C. (WGHP) — An attempt to disguise contraband by covering it in grass didn’t go as planned for smugglers at a North Carolina prison, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. On Thursday morning, officers at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor saw 17 bundles wrapped in grass inside the fence. When investigators […]
WINDSOR, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Drugs, loaded AR-15 found in SC student’s vehicle

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools officials have announced a student was found with drugs and a loaded AR-15 in their vehicle Wednesday. During afternoon dismissal an 18-year-old student at the Academy for Technology and Academics was seen vaping in the parking lot, so school administrators searched their vehicle, according to the district. The […]
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Lumberton, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Robeson County, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Missing 78-year-old Lincoln County man found

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday night that 78-year-old Richard Abernathy has been found. Thank you to everyone for helping get the word out. First reported 3/3/2022: LCSO deputies are asking for help finding a missing 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s. He went missing around noon Thursday. Richard […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Lunchbox#Nc#Parkton Elementary#Lumberton High School#Purnell Sweet High School#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

SC murder suspect is Army specialist at Fort Bragg

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect in a murder in Longs is an Army specialist with military police at Fort Bragg, according to officials. Yunique Demesa Weathers, 22, is active duty and assigned to the 503rd Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade, according to Capt. Matthew Visser, 18th Airborne Corps Spokesman. “We are […]
FORT BRAGG, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

7 injured in crash involving school bus in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – At least seven people were injured in a crash involving a school bus in east Charlotte Friday morning, officials say. The crash happened on East W.T. Harris near Markway Drive about a mile south of The Plaza. All of the injuries were minor, Medic confirmed. It is not clear […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deputies search for suspect in machete attack in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies are searching for a man they said attacked a person with a machete early Thursday morning in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 43-year-old Stephen Tilley is suspected of attacking a person he knew around 1 a.m. before running away. Authorities are […]
FORT MILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Officers carry severely injured child from smoking Lexington apartment; 2 men found dead inside, suspect in custody, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police say they have a suspect in custody after two people were killed. Lexington Police Department says that they responded to an apartment complex on Burgess Street in Lexington to assist Lexington Fire Department. A 911 caller informed police that they saw blood on the steps and a gun in the […]
LEXINGTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy